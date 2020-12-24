Liverpool preparing to sign Lille defender Sven Botman – Reports

Liverpool are interested in Lille defender Sven Botman and could target him in January, according to reports. The Reds have even been in touch with the Dutchman in November of this year, as they prepared to address their injury woes.

Liverpool are looking to add a central defender to the squad this winter after losing both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to injuries. The Dutchman picked up an ACL injury during a clash with Everton’s Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside Derby earlier in the season and is not expected to return any time soon. Joe Gomez injured his knee while on international duty with England and is also a long-term absentee from the squad.

Liverpool were expected to struggle without two of their first choice center-backs, but Jurgen Klopp’s wards have dealt with the situation admirably. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League after the first 14 games and are the favorites to win the title again this season.

However, the lack of center-back options in the squad means that Liverpool are treading on thin ice and one more injury could seriously jeopardize Jurgen Klopp’s title ambitions. The Reds are already monitoring a host of center-back targets and it appears that Botman has joined that list.

Liverpool could sign Botman for €30m

The former Ajax defender has hit the ground running since joining Lille this summer and his performances for the Ligue 1 side so far have been quite impressive. Liverpool are pleased with what they have seen and are ready to bring Botman to Anfield.

The Reds have contacted the player’s representatives to express their interest in the Dutchman. The Premier League side even spoke to the player in November. However, Liverpool are not the only side monitoring Botman. Inter Milan are looking to strengthen their defense and have their eyes on the Lille defender too. The Serie A side have also been in touch with the player’s representatives.

Liverpool were ready to pay €50m for the player’s services, but reports have emerged that Botman could be available for as low as €30m. This is because of Lille’s financial constraints which have hurt their bargaining powers over the years, making them a preferred shopping destination for big clubs around Europe.

The Ligue 1 side are adamant that they are under no obligation to sell their Dutch defender, but an offer from Liverpool could test their resolve. There’s no doubt that Botman would be a stellar addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.