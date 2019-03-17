5 Defenders Manchester could target in the summer transfer window

Manchester United need new defenders to challenge Liverpool and City.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world with a rich history of winning trophies. The Red Devils have won the Premier League 20 times and have won the FA Cup on 12 occasions as well.

But, for any team to win such big trophies a strong defense is a necessity and the Manchester United are no exception to it. Over the years they had great defenders such as Steve Bruce, Rio Ferdinand, and Nemajic Vidic to name a few.

Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils have failed to mount a challenge for the Premier League title and their weak back-line is a big reason behind it. Though players such as Eric Bailey and Victor Lindelof have come in, the club clearly needs more defensive reinforcements.

The meteoric rise of Virgil Van Dijk in Merseyside has convinced United fans that they will have to spend big in the transfer market to improve. With their two biggest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool being so dominant, the Red Devils will have to invest heavily to challenge that dominance in the Premier League.

Thus here are five centre back Manchester United could target next summer -

#5 José Giménez (Atletico Madrid)

Gimenez might be considering his future at the Wanda Metroplotano.

Jose Gimenez has been one of the best defenders in La Liga for the last few and is only 24-years-old. The Uruguayan is capable of playing at centre back, defensive midfield, and right back as well.

He is a warrior type no-nonsense defender who is good in the air and strong like an ox. The Atletico Madrid defender is good at decision-making and he has shown good leadership skills at the back.

The Red Devils need a player like him, who they can build their back-line around for the long-term. Gimenez could be just that player as he is young and clearly his best years are yet to come.

United were linked with a move for the defender in the summer, but they could renew their interest in him in the next transfer window. Also, Gimenez could consider his future given how Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Champions League and the La Liga title race as well.

