5 defensive midfielders Manchester United could look to sign

Manchester United have a lot of quality in their ranks. In fact, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is spoilt for choice in attack. He has a plethora of extremely talented individuals to choose from and it is a problem that the Norwegian will not mind having.

Manchester United midfield is a cause for concern

However, the same cannot be said for Manchester United's midfield. At the highest level, midfield battles play a huge role in dictating the outcome of games. The Red Devils are lacking in the defensive midfield department.

Solskjaer prefers a double midfield pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred. While both players aren't without their merits and help lend solidity to the setup, their ball distribution skills are rather weak. The pair can often be erratic and this has cost Manchester United dearly in recent times.

Nemanja Matic is another option but the Serbian's age is catching up with him and he just doesn't have the legs to keep up with the intensity of the Premier League anymore. Paul Pogba has proved time and again that he excels in a more attacking role with the freedom to roam. Discipline isn't his strongest suit.

As such, Manchester United desperately need to sign a defensive midfielder who can help steady things at the center of the park. Without further ado, let's take a look at five defensive midfielders Manchester United can look to sign.

#5 Joao Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon)

Portugal v Luxembourg - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha fits the profile of the defensive midfielder that Manchester United are looking to sign to a T. The 26-year-old is an excellent ball-winner. He is effective at duels and made the most number of successful tackles (68) in the 2020-21 Primera Liga campaign.

Even better, Palhinha is a tall customer who excels at aerial duels. He won 72% of aerial duels in the 2020-21 season in the Primera Liga. Palhinha is also great at carrying the ball forward thanks to his pace and dribbling ability.

He has enough quality to even play as a lone defensive midfielder allowing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes to start in more attacking roles in the same starting XI. The midfielder is currently tied to Sporting Lisbon until 2025 and won't come for cheap.

COPA90 @Copa90 These 11 seconds prove that João Palhinha is the most complete footballer to ever play the game. These 11 seconds prove that João Palhinha is the most complete footballer to ever play the game. https://t.co/xEAo1fqWjy

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Real Sociedad v AS Monaco: Group B - UEFA Europa League

AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a potential transfer target for Manchester United in recent weeks. The 21-year-old has immense potential and it won't be long before he earns a move to one of the top European clubs.

At 21, Tchouameni already possesses a great understanding of the game. He is an intelligent footballer who is excellent at winning the ball back and carrying it forward with ease. The Frenchman is technically gifted and also packs explosive pace which makes him a nightmare to go up against in tight areas.

Despite being a great ball-carrier and decent distributor, it's Tchouameni's defensive attributes that make him stand out from the rest. In the past year, he has averaged a whopping 4.8 tackles, 2.22 interceptions and 2.55 aerial duels won per game.

He has proved that he can play in any position across midfield. The youngster has played in a double pivot and has also been the lone defensive midfielder in a midfield three. Tchouameni will undoubtedly be a great signing for Manchester United and will be one for the future as well.

Tinka 🔴 @UtdCode Tchouameni vs Spain Masterclass from the 21 year old Tchouameni vs Spain Masterclass from the 21 year old https://t.co/s7MzwpayVz

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith