×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 developments that could aid Barcelona's quest for European glory

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
282   //    28 Oct 2018, 11:07 IST

Catalan giants - FC Barcelona
Catalan giants - FC Barcelona

A 3-1 victory over Italian outfit, Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final in 2015 granted Barcelona Europe's most coveted trophy for the last time, with the Catalans escalating the excitement in the Camp Nou faithful by winning 5 incredible trophies during that campaign.

However, a disappointing 3-0 loss to a different Italian side, Roma was enough to send the Catalans away from the Champions League tournament last season. After earning a 4-1 victory over the Giallorossi during the first leg of their quarterfinal encounter, Barcelona fell to a shocking 3-0 defeat in the return fixture and they were knocked out on away-goal differences by the Italians to conclude another miserable campaign for the LaLiga champions.

That embarrassing defeat marked the third straight year in which the Blaugrana have failed in Europe. Despite dominating at the domestic level during the past few years, it is quite obvious that the Catalans have failed to replicate such brilliance in the European tournament, failing to progress from the quarterfinals of the competition in each of the past 3 seasons.

However, considering the recent revolutions that have taken place at the club, it finally looks like the Catalans are ready to win the Champions League this season and below are 5 developments that could aid their European quest: 


#5. Return to the 4-3-3 formation

Ernesto Valverde has switched to the 4-3-3 formation this season and it has been highly effective
Ernesto Valverde has switched to the 4-3-3 formation this season and it has been highly effective

The departure of Neymar Junior and a little crisis in the Barcelona squad forced Ernesto Valverde to adopt the 4-4-2 formation last season and while it provided balance and defensive improvements, the Catalans were not as impressive going forward - forcing Lionel Messi to take on most of the goalscoring responsibilities.

However, the manager has changed his layout from the 4-4-2 formation to the famous 4-3-3 this season and that change has allowed the Blaugrana to improve their attacking flow, increasing the pressure on opposing defences as well as getting the best out of players like Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and Jordi Alba.

It should not be forgotten that the 4-3-3 formation has been the most effective setup that Barcelona have utilised in their long and illustrious history. As a matter of fact, both Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique did not just win the UEFA Champions League with this system, they also completed fantastic trebles during their respective tenures at the club.

Therefore, the change of system has come at the right time for the Catalan giants who intend to conquer Europe this season and there is no doubt the 4-3-3 formation could aid them in their quest to win the UEFA Champions League during the term.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Football Top 5/Top 10 Ernesto Valverde Camp Nou Stadium
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
4 reasons why Barcelona are strong contenders for UCL...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Barcelona is ready to win the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that could dethrone Real Madrid in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
A motivated Lionel Messi can be a dangerous weapon for...
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 best forward picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best managerial appointments in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
5 Most Dangerous Attacks in European Football
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 4
06 Nov MON CLU 11:25 PM Monaco vs Brugge
06 Nov CRV LIV 11:25 PM Crvena Zvezda vs Liverpool
07 Nov ATL BOR 01:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund
07 Nov TOT PSV 01:30 AM Tottenham vs PSV
07 Nov INT BAR 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Barcelona
07 Nov NAP PSG 01:30 AM Napoli vs PSG
07 Nov POR LOK 01:30 AM Porto vs Lokomotiv Moskva
07 Nov SCH GAL 01:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Galatasaray
07 Nov CSK ROM 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Roma
07 Nov VAL YOU 11:25 PM Valencia vs Young Boys
08 Nov OLY HOF 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Hoffenheim
08 Nov MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
08 Nov VIK REA 01:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs Real Madrid
08 Nov JUV MAN 01:30 AM Juventus vs Manchester United
08 Nov BAY AEK 01:30 AM Bayern München vs AEK Athens
08 Nov BEN AJA 01:30 AM Benfica vs Ajax
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us