5 difference makers for England heading into the World Cup

England will take on Iran in their FIFA World Cup opener in the second match of the tournament in Qatar. Gareth Southgate's men will look to improve on their 2018 campaign where they finished in fourth place after losing 2-0 to Belgium in the third-placed playoff.

It was the Three Lions' best finish in the World Cup since they finished fourth in 1990. They also had a strong European Championship campaign where they reached the final of the competition and lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy.

Here's a look at 5 players that will be X-factors for the side heading into the World Cup in Qatar:

#5 Aaron Ramsdale

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale has enjoyed a successful start to the 2022-23 season and could play a pivotal role in England's World Cup campaign. His club side currently occupy first place in the Premier League and qualified top of Group A in the UEFA Europa League.

Aaron @AaronRamsdale98 The World Cup is a dream for any boy - none more so than me from Stoke on Trent. I’ve worked my whole life to get here after watching so many tournaments and seeing players compete. It is such a privilege to be selected for this country.



Now it’s time to graft even more.



🦁🦁🦁 The World Cup is a dream for any boy - none more so than me from Stoke on Trent. I’ve worked my whole life to get here after watching so many tournaments and seeing players compete. It is such a privilege to be selected for this country.Now it’s time to graft even more.🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/oRI2BEvVkl

Ramsdale is currently tied for most clean sheets in the Premier League (7) along with England teammate and Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. The Englishman is also tied for first in clean sheet percentage (50%).

He has completed 12.7 accurate passes in his own half, with a 95% passing accuracy. His passing ability will assist England in building up play from the back and limiting errors in play.

#4 James Maddison

Everton FC v Leicester City - Premier League

James Maddison is the only player in the Premier League to occupy a place in the top 10 for goals (7th) and assists (7th). The Leicester City midfielder has seven goals and four assists in his 13 Premier League appearances this season.

The Englishman has only made one appearance for his national side during the UEFA European qualifiers in 2019. His inspirational form for the Foxes has earned him a spot in the squad and he is sure to play a pivotal role in England's chances in Qatar.

#3 Jude Bellingham

England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been one of BVB's most important players this season. The 19-year-old has played every minute for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this season.

He has scored nine goals and has assisted three times for the German side in all competitions this season. The Englishman also sits in the top 10 of the Bundesliga for progressive passes (2nd), passes into the final third (3rd), shot-creating actions (7th) and passes into the penalty area (9th).

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude One of my biggest dreams growing up was to play at a world cup, I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to do so. Will give everything to try and make it a tournament that the country can be proud of. Let’s go.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 One of my biggest dreams growing up was to play at a world cup, I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to do so. Will give everything to try and make it a tournament that the country can be proud of. Let’s go.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/fMtNRSnvMx

He is also fourth in the Bundesliga with 36 successful tackles. His partnership alongside West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice should provide the necessary bite and control that the side needs.

#2 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Bukayo Saka has six assists in the Premier League this season, with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne being the only player in the division with more (9). The Englishman has been instrumental in Arsenal's strong start in the league as they lead defending champions City by five points heading into the World Cup.

The 21-year-old forward has made 20 appearances for the Three Lions and has scored four goals. He currently has five goals and seven assists for club and country this season.

His substitute appearance in England's 3-3 draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League serves as a benchmark for the forward's impact. He assisted Mason Mount's equalizer in the 75th minute then later played a role in the penalty win by Bellingham in the 83rd as he played the pivotal ball into the penalty area.

Saka may also have the wrong to right in the upcoming World Cup after missing a penalty in the shootout against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

#1 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - Premier League

England's talisman captains his side into a second successive FIFA World Cup campaign and will be Gareth Southgate's biggest X-factor in the tournament. He was instrumental in England reaching the semifinals in Russia in 2018.

He scored six goals in the tournament, which won him the Golden Boot that year. The Tottenham Hotspur striker currently has 14 goals and three assists for club and country so far this season, heading into the World Cup in excellent form.

William Hill @WilliamHill vs Wolves

vs Fulham

vs Leicester

vs Everton

vs Newcastle

vs Liverpool

vs Leeds



Harry Kane has scored in SEVEN consecutive PL home games. 🌪 vs Wolvesvs Fulhamvs Leicestervs Evertonvs Newcastlevs Liverpoolvs LeedsHarry Kane has scored in SEVEN consecutive PL home games. 🌪 ✅ vs Wolves✅ vs Fulham✅ vs Leicester✅ vs Everton✅ vs Newcastle✅ vs Liverpool✅ vs LeedsHarry Kane has scored in SEVEN consecutive PL home games. 🌪

He also led England to the final at the UEFA European Championships where they narrowly lost out to Italy 3-2 on penalties. He finished the tournament joint-second with Karim Benzema, Emil Forsberg and Romelu Lukaku with four goals. He will undoubtedly be the Three Lions' biggest X-factor at the World Cup in Qatar.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes