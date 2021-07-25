5 most disappointing Chelsea academy graduates of the 21st century

Plenty of youngsters from the Chelsea academy have gone on to make a huge impact at the club in the last two years. The arrival of Frank Lampard in the summer of 2019 saw a plethora of academy graduates getting promoted to the first team; albeit a transfer ban for the Blues also helped in that regard.

Nevertheless, the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi have gone on to become a key part of the first team. They have continued to feature for the club even after Lampard's departure, winning the UEFA Champions League last season.

Not all Chelsea academy graduates have impressed

Lampard's faith in youth last season was a refreshing change for Chelsea. The Blues have failed to develop their academy prospects, despite having a formidable record at youth level that has seen the club's academy win seven FA Youth Cups since 2010 and five on the trot between 2014 and 2018.

But despite the criticism, very few players from the Chelsea academy who were destined for the top have gone on to make much of an impact away from Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the five most disappointing Chelsea academy graduates in the 21st century:

#5 Charlie Colkett

Charlie Colkett won numerous trophies during his time in the Chelsea academy.

Charlie Colkett was highly rated in the Chelsea academy and was the captain of the side that won successive FA Youth Cups and the UEFA Youth League between 2014 and 2016.

He starred for the club during their 2015 UEFA Youth League win, scoring five goals and providing three assists in ten games. Colkett also represented England from the under-16 to the under-20 levels.

Chelsea captain Charlie Colkett celebrates at the final whistle. #UYL pic.twitter.com/ePgoaa7Jum — UEFA Youth League (@UEFAYouthLeague) April 18, 2016

But the Chelsea academy graduate failed to break through to the first team. He moved on to Ostersunds in Sweden in January 2019 after loan moves to the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town and Vitesse Arnhem.

Colkett has since gone on to make 55 appearances for the Swedish club before being released this summer. He is currently trialling at Doncaster Rovers.

#4 Josh McEachran

Josh McEachran was tipped to become a star for Chelsea and England.

Josh McEachran was part of Chelsea academy's 2010 FA Youth Cup-winning team. The midfielder was touted as the first Chelsea academy graduate after John Terry to become a first-team regular at the club, but his bright start as a teenager was but a false dawn.

McEachran was handed his debut in 2010 when he was just 17. He became the first player born after the tournament's inception to play in the Champions League when he featured in a group game against MSK Zilina.

The midfielder went on to make 17 first-team appearances under Carlo Ancelotti, with some reports even suggesting that Real Madrid were interested in the Chelsea academy graduate who was tipped to star for his club and country.

The midfielder signed a new long-term deal, but Ancelotti's successor Andre Villas-Boas, who joined in 2011, had other ideas for the Chelsea academy graduate. He froze the midfielder out, forcing him to leave on loan spells to Swansea, Middlesbrough, Watford, Wigan Athletic and Vitesse Arnhem.

15th September 2010: Josh McEachran makes his senior debut, for Chelsea.



2nd October 2018: Josh McEachran scores his first senior goal, for Brentford.



The eight year wait is over. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tkBSCuT8y3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 2, 2018

Unable to force his way back into the first team at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea academy graduate left the club when he was 22. He has since gone on to enjoy a decent career in the Championship for Brentford and Birmingham City before moving on to League 1 side Milton Keynes Dons in the January transfer window.

