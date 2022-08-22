5 early favorites to win the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Golden Ball was introduced in the 1982 FIFA World Cup and is presented to the best performing footballer in the tournament. So far, 10 different players have won the Golden Ball and we're excited to see who will go home with the prestigious award this time around.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner now and football fans all around the world are waiting for it with bated breath. It is undoubtedly football's showpiece event and it is every footballer's dream to win the World Cup.

The 2022 edition of the tournament is just about three months away and the 2022-23 domestic season is underway all across Europe. The first few gameweeks of the new campaign have given us a hint on which players could be heading into the quadrennial tournament in great form.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five early favorites to win the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Vinicius Jr. (Brazil)

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly

Brazil are one of the favorites to win football's biggest prize this time around. They have a star-studded squad that went undefeated in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. They have an incredible set of attackers and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. is chief among them.

The 22-year-old has elevated his game considerably over the past year or so. He has blossomed into one of the most exciting attackers in the game courtesy of his exquisite dribbling, movement, presence of mind and finishing.

Vinicius scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos in the 2021-22 season. He scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League final as well. Vinicius is one of Brazil's most prized assets heading into the World Cup.

#4 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball in 2014

Lionel Messi could be playing in his last World Cup this year. As such, he is likely to push himself to the limits and take home the beautiful game's most prestigious trophy and in doing so, complete football.

The record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain in the new season. He has taken to his new role as an attacking midfielder like a fish to water and has been orchestrating play for PSG to great effect.

The 35-year-old has some world-class teammates to support him in his quest to win the World Cup. After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, he looks hungry this season. He has already scored four goals and provided two assists in four appearances across all competitions so far this term for PSG.

Messi will look to carry that form into the World Cup and with him in the side, anything is possible for La Albiceleste.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Could Kylian Mbappe win the Golden Ball this time around?

Kylian Mbappe is widely viewed as the crown prince of football. Blessed with blistering pace and exquisite technique, the Frenchman is arguably the best attacker in the game right now. He played a key role in France's World Cup triumph four years ago and he was just a teenager at that point.

Mbappe will not only be a top contender for the Golden Ball at the World Cup but could also very well be the man to take home the Golden Boot. He scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for PSG last term.

He has got off to a flying start to the new campaign as well, scoring four goals in two Ligue 1 appearances so far.

#2 Karim Benzema (France)

Karim Benzema could win the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot given the form he is in

Karim Benzema is the odds-on favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Frenchman's individual brilliance propelled Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles last term.

The 34-year-old has played some of the best football of his career over the last couple of years. He has also done exceptionally well for the French national team since being brought back into the fray after a six-year absence.

Benzema scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side last term. He is one of the greatest strikers of his generation and is definitely going to be one of France's most important players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Benzema scores his first LaLiga goal of the season Benzema scores his first LaLiga goal of the season 📈🔥 https://t.co/cxC0XXlfNg

#1 Neymar Jr. (Brazil)

Neymar is likely to be a top contender for the Golden Ball

No player has looked as intimidating in the opening phase of the 2022-23 season as Neymar Jr. The 30-year-old seems to be a man on a mission and is kicking into top form at just the right time as far as Brazil are concerned.

In an interview with DAZN (via The Athletic), Neymar admitted that this could be his last World Cup. He is expected to go all guns blazing at the tournament and will be Brazil's main man in attack.

Neymar has got off to an exceptional start to the new season. He has already scored seven goals and provided six assists in just four appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term.

If he can replicate this level of form for Brazil at the World Cup, there is every chance that he will go home with the Golden Ball.

Squawka @Squawka



19 touches in opp. box

14 chances created

9 shots

7 take-ons

7 big chances created

6 assists

5 shots on target

5 goals



Neymar SZN. Neymar's first three Ligue 1 games of 2022/23 by numbers:19 touches in opp. box14 chances created9 shots7 take-ons7 big chances created6 assists5 shots on target5 goalsNeymar SZN. Neymar's first three Ligue 1 games of 2022/23 by numbers:19 touches in opp. box 14 chances created9 shots 7 take-ons 7 big chances created6 assists 5 shots on target 5 goalsNeymar SZN. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/Fjjm0RBOHl

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith