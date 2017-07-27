5 early picks for PFA Player of the Year award

Here are 5 Premier League players who control their sides' fortunes and be named as the Player of the Year in the process.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 01:22 IST

N'Golo Kante was voted the PFA Player of the Year for the 2016-17 league season

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award is given every year to the player decided to be the best, in not just the Premier League, but English football as a whole. Chelsea's N'Golo Kante won the award for 2017 ahead of team-mate Eden Hazard for his crucial role in his club's title win.

This award is considered to be one of the most prestigious individual awards, especially because the players in England vote to decide the winner. Thus, it serves as a massive token of appreciation from the footballing fraternity although the initial shortlist is determined by voting within the PFA.

A number of top players have won the award since its inception in 1974. However, only 5 players - Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, have won it twice. This highlights the remarkable quality and consistency required over the course of a season to win it.

As the 2017-18 league season is about to get underway in a few weeks, a number of top players will be vying for it come next April. So, let's take a look at 5 early picks who have an excellent chance of winning the award.

#1 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard won the award in 2015

The only player on the list who has already won the award before, Eden Hazard will be even more hungry to win it again this season. He won the award in 2015 before he had a bad year along with his team Chelsea.

However, he rediscovered his mojo last season and was the unofficial second favourite to win the trophy behind team-mate N'Golo Kante.

The Chelsea no.10 is one of the best attacking midfielders in world football at the moment. When on song, his combination of pace, skill, vision and technique can split open any defence. He had his best-ever season in England last year with 16 goals and 5 assists in the PL.

At 26 years of age, he is at the peak of his powers. The arrival of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata should help increase Hazard's returns as Chelsea look to defend their title.

Eden Hazard has the trust of manager Antonio Conte and this will only push him to get better, making him a firm candidate for being named the Player of the Year in 2018.