5 EFL Championship players outside the top 6 who could play in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season

The end of the regular 2022-23 EFL Championship season came to an end at the beginning of May. It finished with Burnley and Sheffield United gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, and Sunderland are in the playoffs and will fight for the last remaining promotion spot.

That leaves a number of sides left playing Championship football next season. Amongst those sides are players who, despite their sides not being promoted, should be in contention to play top-flight football next season.

On that note, let's take a look at five such candidates who deserve to play in the Premier League next season.

#1 Alex Scott - Bristol City

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

Bristol City's midfielder Alex Scott is the only player outside the top seven who made the EFL Championship team of the season. It is an impressive feat for a player who is only 19 years old.

Scott played 42 of Bristol City's 46 league games, making him one of the team's most important players. He is already been linked with some Premier League sides like Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, and Liverpool.

Bristol City have already suggested it will take a large bid for them to sell their young midfielder. But with them failing to gain promotion, Scott could well be on his way to a Premier League side in the summer.

#2 Ismaila Sarr - Watford

Watford FC's forward Ismaila Sarr.

When Watford FC were relegated from the Premier League last season, many anticipated Ismaila Sarr would get a move. This was due to him being one of the club's best performers, with seven goal involvements in 22 Premier League appearances.

However, a move never materialized for Sarr. A late transfer bid for the winger from Everton in the January window fell through and he has seen out the season in the Championship. He has scored 10 goals and assisted seven in the league, as Watford finished 11th.

The 25-year-old will surely not be keen on another season in the Championship. With Premier League sides interested in acquiring his services, he will be hoping to return to Premier League next season.

#3 Ben Brereton Diaz - Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

Ben Brereton Diaz has informed Blackburn Rovers that he will not be with the club next season as his contract expires very soon. The Chilean forward scored 14 and assisted four in 42 Championship games this season.

This follows the 2021/22 season where he scored 22 league goals. His performances have earned him call-ups to the Chile national team, where he has scored four goals.

Brereton Diaz is expected to move to Villareal on a free transfer soon but there has been no confirmation of this yet. If a move to Spain doesn't materialize, Premier League sides will no doubt be interested in a proven goal scorer.

#4 Max Aarons - Norwich City

Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Max Aarons is a right back who, at 23 years old, still has potential to realize. He has been subject to lots of transfer rumors over the years from sides like Tottenham Hotspur.

Many would have expected Norwich City to be promoted this year but they failed to do so, finishing 13th in the table. Aarons only has a year left on his current deal and with Norwich facing another year in the Championship, he could look for fresher pastures in the summer.

Many Premier League sides are said to be keeping an eye on him and could look to get the attacking full back for a cut-price deal.

#5 Ilias Chair - Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair.

It was a poor season for Queens Park Rangers, who finished 20th in the Championship following a late relegation scare. However, Ilias Chair still managed to register 14 goal contributions for QPR this season.

The 25-year-old traveled with the Moroccan national team for the 2022 World Cup and even made an appearance in one of the games. Chair was linked with Aston Villa at the start of the season but nothing came of the rumors.

With QPR failing to gain promotion, Chair could be keen on a move away and this could have several Premier League sides act on their long-standing interest in the player.

