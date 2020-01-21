5 EFL Championship players who could light up the Premier League

QPR's Eberechi Eze is enjoying a fantastic season in the Championship

The EFL Championship is renowned for being one of the toughest leagues in the world, and while its overall quality pales in comparison to the Premier League, England’s second tier is often used as a springboard for the top flight’s stars of the future.

Thus far, 2019-20 has been no different, as plenty of players have starred in the Championship since the beginning of the season, and there can be no doubt that in the near future – perhaps even next season – they’ll be starring in the Premier League, either due to their side being promoted or due to making a big move in the summer.

Here are 5 EFL Championship players who are ready to set the Premier League on fire.

#1 Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

Jarrod Bowen has been a prolific goalscorer for Hull City for the last 2 seasons

Hull City’s flying attacker Jarrod Bowen has been linked with plenty of Premier League clubs in recent months, including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and it’s easy to see why. The 23-year old was a prolific goalscorer for the Tigers last season – netting 22 goals in his 46 league appearances – and he’s continued where he left off during this campaign, as he’s currently on 16 goals in 28 games, putting him third in the league’s goalscoring chart behind Ollie Watkins and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The most intriguing thing about Bowen is that he’s not an out-and-out striker like those afore-mentioned players. In more than half of his games this season, he’s been deployed as a right-winger, which explains why he also has 6 assists to his name – meaning he’s been involved in more goals than any other player in the Championship.

Bowen’s best attribute appears to be his speed; he’s unbelievably quick and has tight ball control, allowing him to dribble down the right side of the pitch and constantly scare opposition defenders. He’s even been compared to Dutch legend Arjen Robben for his ability to basically telegraph his key move – cutting inside onto his left foot to shoot on goal – but be able to do it anyway.

Would the Hull man’s skills translate to the Premier League? It’s hard to tell as he does have a worrying tendency to allow defenders to dispossess him at times, but it’s hard to argue with his stats and it’s clear that after 3 seasons doing damage in the Championship, he needs a step up.

