5 England internationals with most goal contributions this season (2021-22)

England, home to the most celebrated footballing league on the planet, the Premier League, have produced some fine talents in recent years. From flying full-backs to extraordinary goal machines, the English national team have no shortage of outstanding performers.

Some of them have managed to exceed expectations this season, popping up with important goal contributions.

Today, we will take a look at five English footballers who have scored and assisted at will across the most respected European competitions.

Here are five England internationals with the most goal involvements in the 2021-22 season:

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 14 goal contributions

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount has been in impressive form in the Premier League this season, making a tangible difference with his goals and assists.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Mount has netted seven goals and provided six assists in the English top-flight this season, emerging as the Blues’ leading goal contributor. He also provided an assist in the second leg of Chelsea’s EFL Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Even when the west London outfit hit a rough patch in late 2021, Mount managed to produce respectable performances on cue. He was always eager to influence the game, always eager to show why he is rated so highly.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙚. Mason Mount is now joint 3rd for the most goals + assists in the Premier League this season, with 13.𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙚. Mason Mount is now joint 3rd for the most goals + assists in the Premier League this season, with 13.𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙚. 💰 https://t.co/BfoYcaADgu

His work rate, movement and leadership skills have caught everyone’s attention this season, making him one of the first names on Chelsea’s team sheet.

If he continues producing such performances over the next few months, he’s guaranteed to feature regularly for England at the World Cup later this year.

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 16 goal contributions

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Seeing Harry Kane on this list might come as a surprise, as the Tottenham Hotspur striker has not exactly been in top form in the league this season.

Fortunately for him, he has managed to make up for it by performing well in the first-ever iteration of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The centre-forward has 13 goals and three assists in all competitions this season, with six strikes and an assist coming in the Conference League alone.

Kane finished last season with 33 goals and 23 assists in 59 games across competitions. Most importantly, he was in top shape in the English top-flight, scoring 23 times and providing 18 assists for the north London outfit.

His extraordinary form in front of goal drew interest from Manchester City and he was determined to force a move through last summer.

Anton🇩🇰 @ThfcAnton Harry Kane is back to his best under Antonio Conte 21/22! Harry Kane is back to his best under Antonio Conte 21/22! https://t.co/HDMJvwiTZo

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, kept him from joining the reigning Premier League champions, which ultimately took a toll on Kane’s on-field displays.

Antonio Conte’s appointment has improved the England skipper’s psyche, allowing him to be more expressive in front of goal.

Whether his newfound positivity will propel Tottenham to a top-four finish in the Premier League remains to be seen.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar