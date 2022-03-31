5 England stars who could secure transfers this summer

England are on their way to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a remarkably impressive qualifying campaign. The Three Lions were unbeaten across ten games, winning eight of them, scoring 39 goals and conceding just thrice to top their group.

Their blistering run through the qualifiers came after a stellar showing at Euro 2020, where England reached their first major final since 1966. Although they went down to Italy in a penalty shootout, their display was a powerful reminder that England are once again a force to be reckoned with in the international arena.

GOAL @goal England set a new competitive record and qualify for the 2022 World Cup England set a new competitive record and qualify for the 2022 World Cup 😤 https://t.co/qAz0xcOZxu

Some of England's biggest stars could move this summer

Although Gareth Southgate would love to have some stability ahead of this winter's showpiece event in Qatar, English stars have a huge summer ahead of them. Several of the country's best players are in high demand and might be on the move come the end of the season.

That comes after Jack Grealish became the first Englishman to seal a £100 million move, joining Manchester City last summer. On that note, here are five English stars who could secure transfers ahead of the 2022-23 season:

#5 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham in action for England against Cote d'Ivoire

Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham is arguably the most in-demand teenager in the world. The Englishman has netted ten goals and provided 17 assists in 83 games since joining the Bundesliga giants for £22.5 million from boyhood club Birmingham City in 2020.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid and Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.



(Source: BILD) Real Madrid and Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.(Source: BILD) 🚨 Real Madrid and Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.(Source: BILD) https://t.co/e6uj8dAzlj

Bellingham has also made ten appearances for England and is expected to push for a starting spot by the time the FIFA World Cup comes around in December. Valued at £67.5 million and under contract till 2025, Bellingham, who is already remarkably well-rounded for his age, is attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult year.

Marcus Rashford has endured the most difficult season of his professional career this year, with just five goals in 26 appearances for Manchester United. The England star has struggled for playing time and has been restricted to cameos off the bench under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

This comes after a tough summer, where Rashford lost his starting spot in the England team and barely featured at Euro 2020. He missed a crucial penalty in the loss to Italy in the final and then underwent surgery for a shoulder injury.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSG No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid. 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSGNo new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rashford is unhappy with his playing time at United and is considering his future. The forward will be out of contract next year, meaning United might be forced to sell him this summer, especially if he indicates an unwillingness to commit to a new deal.

#3 Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

Things haven't worked out for Dean Henderson at Manchester United.

A couple of years ago, it seemed like a matter of when rather than if Dean Henderson would eventually compete for the role of England's first-choice keeper. However, things haven't gone according to plan for the 25-year-old custodian at Manchester United.

Goalkeepers are usually blessed with extra longevity, which means Henderson doesn't need to panic just yet. However, with David de Gea in good form, it's difficult to see Henderson agreeing to spend yet another year on the bench when he's about to enter his prime.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



NO talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand. #Ajax Dean Henderson’s always been respectful and professional but he’s now prepared to leave Manchester United. His priority is to play. Whether it will happen in January or summer, it will depend on the offersNO talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand. Dean Henderson’s always been respectful and professional but he’s now prepared to leave Manchester United. His priority is to play. Whether it will happen in January or summer, it will depend on the offers 🔴 #MUFCNO talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand. 🇳🇱 #Ajax https://t.co/IejLSwXiVa

Fabrizio Romano confirmed during the winter window that Henderson desires to seek a new challenge. Henderson has just one England cap but could still break into the squad, especially with Fraser Foster turning 35 later this year.

#2 Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Declan Rice drives forward with the ball from midfield.

At 23, it would not be an exaggeration to claim that Declan Rice is the most valuable English player right now. West Ham United's captain is the complete midfielder - capable of winning the ball back, driving forward with it at his feet or picking out a neat forward pass.

Chelsea were interested in bringing back their academy product in 2020. Nearly two seasons later, West Ham boss David Moyes has claimed that Rice's value is "far, far beyond £100 million."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



“Declan is an important member of the England team, so it speaks for itself”. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Declan Rice: “I am absolutely aware that Declan is a Chelsea boy and he comes through the academy and he is very close to our guys”, as @AdamNewson reports.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC “Declan is an important member of the England team, so it speaks for itself”. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Declan Rice: “I am absolutely aware that Declan is a Chelsea boy and he comes through the academy and he is very close to our guys”, as @AdamNewson reports. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #CFC“Declan is an important member of the England team, so it speaks for itself”. https://t.co/ZO7xLuvDbO

With many of England's elite clubs interested in the midfielder, it's only a matter of time before he decides to take the next step.

If the Hammers fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, it would not be a surprise to see Rice push for a move. The midfielder has made over 180 appearances for the club, along with 29 caps for England.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Superstar striker Harry Kane in action during a friendly

England captain Harry Kane's desire to move to Manchester City last summer was the worst-kept secret in world football. Despite mutual interest between both parties, the transfer failed to materialise, and the striker continues to turn out for his boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him - Man City strategy is to be ready... and wait EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m - if Spurs stance will change🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him - Man City strategy is to be ready... and wait #THFC EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m - if Spurs stance will change 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFCTottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him - Man City strategy is to be ready... and wait #THFC https://t.co/XoUwTU3QmL

Kane's incredible numbers speak for themselves - 243 goals in 377 games for Spurs and 49 in 69 games for The Three Lions. The striker is just four behind Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for the European giants, and he could cross that figure in Qatar.

After a slow start to the season, Kane has experienced a revival under Antonio Conte, netting over 20 times across competitions this season. Nonetheless, it's impossible to ignore the fact that one of England's most gifted strikers of all time is yet to win a major trophy. If Spurs fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, Kane's departure could be all but guaranteed.

