5 English players with most goals so far this season (2021-22)

Every game in the 2021-22 season is crucial, especially considering the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in November this year. Players will want to give their best and ensure a place in the squad of their respective national teams.

Given the competition in the England squad, it only gets more intense for the English players to nail a place in the national team. That being said, many of them have performed wonderfully well this campaign.

The English forwards have a knack for goals

England have produced some world-class goal-scorers in the history of the game. The likes of Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and many others have set high standards for English forwards, having been consistently among the goals.

This season has seen some English players do amazingly well in front of goal. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top English goal-scorers in the 2021-22 campaign so far.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Southampton - Premier League

Leicester City may not have played their best football in the 2021-22 season but they certainly have a positive in James Maddison. The attacking midfielder has been quite creative in the attack and has helped the team's cause.

In his 20 starts in the Premier League this season, Maddison has scored 8 goals for the Foxes. His contributions in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League have been crucial, especially in the absence of star striker Jamie Vardy.

So far, Maddison has scored 13 goals across all competitions in 40 appearances. The 25-year old still has loads to offer and it will be interesting to see if the Englishman remains with Leicester City come next summer.

#4 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Norwich City v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the 2021-22 season and a lot of credit went to Ivan Toney for that. The English forward scored 31 goals in 45 appearances in the Championship last season.

Ivan Toney has managed to continue his good form in England's top-division, having scored 11 goals in 25 appearances. He has also drawn the third-most number of fouls (67) in the league so far.

With a goal each in the FA Cup and EFL Cup, Toney has, to date, scored 13 goals in 29 appearances this season. The 26-year old has surely attracted some suitors for next season with his impressive performances.

#3 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

His future at Manchester City might be unclear but Raheem Sterling remains a vital cog for the defending Premier League champions. The English forward was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but nothing materialized.

Using his blistering pace, quick footwork and impressive dribbling abilities, Sterling is a massive threat in attack. Despite not starting as much as he would have liked, the Englishman has scored 10 goals in the Premier League in just 17 starts.

B/R Football

Header

Left foot



Perfect hat trick from Raheem Sterling



(via

Perfect hat trick from Raheem Sterling

He has scored thrice in the UEFA Champions League and once in the FA Cup this season, taking his total goal-scoring tally to 14 goals. For Manchester City to successfully defend their title, Pep Guardiola will want Raheem Sterling at his very best for the remainder of the season.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Despite not being at his best this season, Harry Kane has been able to turn around his form in 2022. It all started last summer when his rumored move to Manchester City went south.

The English captain then struggled with his form in front of goal but has looked sharp since the start of the year. Kane has 12 Premier League goals to his name so far this season and is leading from the front to help Tottenham Hotspur book a place in the Champions League next season.

Squawka @Squawka Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022:



◉ Most shots (50)

◉ Most shots on target (22)

◉ Most through balls (11)

◉ Most xG (8.23)

◉ Most goals (8)

◉ Most big chances created (7)



Harry's back. 🍾 Harry Kane in the Premier League in 2022:◉ Most shots (50)◉ Most shots on target (22) ◉ Most through balls (11) ◉ Most xG (8.23) ◉ Most goals (8)◉ Most big chances created (7) Harry's back. 🍾 https://t.co/pIFO5SnnRU

He has scored thrice in the FA Cup and has in total amassed 22 goals in the 2021-22 campaign. Harry Kane's future will depend a lot on how well Spurs finish the ongoing season.

#1 Tammy Abraham (AS Roma)

AS Roma v Atalanta BC - Serie A

It was unfortunate how Tammy Abraham left Chelsea to join AS Roma at the start of the season but he has proved his critics wrong. While Chelsea's expected goal-scorers haven't lived up to their expectations, the English striker has surpassed it.

Under Jose Mourinho's management, Tammy Abraham has scored 15 goals in Serie A so far. He's the third-highest goal-scorer in Serie A right now, making the most out of his loan move.

OptaJoe
15 - Tammy Abraham has now scored 15 Serie A goals this season, equalling his best top-flight league tally for Chelsea in 2019-20. In fact, since the start of 2022, only Robert Lewandowski (12) has netted more goals in the big-five European leagues than Abraham (9). Fantastico.

His contributions in Coppa Italia and the UEFA Conference League haven't been disappointing either. Tammy Abraham has so far scored 23 goals in the 2021-22 season, scoring more than any other Englishman this campaign.

Edited by Diptanil Roy