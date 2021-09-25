5 English players who should leave their clubs in 2022

The true potential of English players was seen in Euro 2020. England have some fantastic players coming up and what's more interesting is that they have a good blend of experience and youth.

That being said, some of the English players may benefit from a move this summer. Some players already look developed and sharp but are stuck at the wrong club.

The transfer of English players doesn't come cheap

In the recent past, some quality English players have been the subject of transfers but those have involved a lot of money. The most recent examples are those of Jack Grealish signing for Manchester City (£100 million) and Jadon Sancho for Manchester United (£73 million).

Due to the huge fee that can be involved, some of the players have struggled to move away from their current clubs this summer. While that is one reason for a transfer not happening, there are other reasons too. But it is unlikely that some of the English players might stay with their current club from next year.

On that note, let's take a look at the top England national players who should change clubs in 2022:

#5 Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

The young Englishman is a product of the Manchester United academy. Dean Henderson has experienced a number of loan spells in his football career so far. The goalkeeper has played on loan for Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United.

After a successful loan spell at Sheffield United, Henderson was brought back to play for the Red Devils last season. In his 13 appearances in the Premier League last term, Henderson has shown the potential he possesses. The 24-year-old is good with his distribution, can claim crosses with authority and has some really good reflexes.

This season, after contracting Covid-19, Henderson struggled with his fitness. His team-mate David De Gea, on the other hand, has started very well with the 20-time Premier League Champions. The Spaniard looks in good form, making it very difficult for Henderson to make it to the starting eleven at Manchester United at the moment.

This will be a concern for the Englishman considering how he has to play regularly to fight for a place in the England national team. In view of that, Henderson should probably opt to leave to get regular game-time. With rumors floating around that the young goalkeeper is looking for a loan move in January, it might so happen that he moves permanently next year.

#4 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Graduating from the Liverpool academy, Raheem Sterling turned out to be a sensational player for the Reds. With his nimble footwork, smart dribbling and quick pace, the English winger was very impressive in the attack. In his 95 Premier League appearance for the Merseyside club, Sterling directly contributed 39 goals.

He signed for Manchester City in the 2015-16 season after having contract disputes with Liverpool. Sterling has played more than six seasons for City, making 200 Premier League appearances and directly contributing in 130 goals. It is an amazing record given the position he plays in.

He has been one of City's star performers in the successful reign of manager Pep Guardiola. But with Jack Grealish signing for the Cityzens, the former Liverpool forward is likely to be pushed down the pecking order.

. @Zaks456 Raheem Sterling stats since 2017/18:

Including an all timer performance in the Euros. Man City’s best attacker Raheem Sterling stats since 2017/18:

2017/18: 23 goals and 17 assists - 40G/A

2018/2019: 25 goals and 18 assists - 43G/A

2019/2020: 31 goals and 10 assists - 41G/A

2020/21: 14 goals and 12 assists - 26G/A

Including an all timer performance in the Euros. Man City’s best attacker https://t.co/svPqksJ7SN

Sterling, along with Bernardo Silva, were rumored to have been offered to Barcelona in exchange for Ansu Fati this summer. Understandably, the Catalan club were unwilling to sell their star forward. But the early signs suggest that Sterling's future at City does not look bright.

As such, it would be the best option for the 26-year old to find a new club and secure his future next year. Given the English attacker's talent, finding a new club would hardly prove difficult.

