5 English superstars who are out of form right now

The England national team had a memorable outing at Euro 2020. After an exhausting and hectic season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the English players helped the Three Lions finish as runners-up at the continental competition.

Some of these players have started the new season amazingly well. The likes of Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and others have had a positive start to the 2021-22 season.

That being said, some Englishmen are struggling to kickstart their season. It is not easy to perform at the highest level consistently without having a difficult phase and some of the English players are going through that. On that note, let's take a look at five English superstars who have failed to find the desired form so far this season:

#5 Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United)

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

The English midfielder came through the ranks at Leeds United. Ever since joining them at the age of 14, Kalvin Phillips has been a loyal player for the Whites. He made his senior debut in the summer of 2014 and has been a regular starter for them since.

Under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, Phillips has grown into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League. With his positioning, smart reading, and understanding of the game, the Englishman tends to help protect his backline effectively. His game style allows the full-backs to be more attacking and is therefore highly-rated by the Argentine manager.

Manuel Menacho @MenachoManuel1 Kalvin Phillips, reportedly United's new priority target in defensive midfield, is said to be reluctant to make the move from Leeds to OT.Phillips is a born and bred Leeds fan, and is their talisman in midfield under Bielsa. The Daily Star say he isn't yet convinced on leaving Kalvin Phillips, reportedly United's new priority target in defensive midfield, is said to be reluctant to make the move from Leeds to OT.Phillips is a born and bred Leeds fan, and is their talisman in midfield under Bielsa. The Daily Star say he isn't yet convinced on leaving https://t.co/17QHxCehet

After having an impressive Euro 2020, Phillips has somewhat struggled in the Premier League in the new season. He's very capable of turning it around and hopefully it is only a matter of time before he imposes authority in midfield again.

#4 Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

The English left-back had a very impressive 2020-21 season. Despite receiving criticism from former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw has fought his way back.

The former Southampton defender was quite dynamic and impactful on the left last season. He recorded five assists and scored a goal, playing an instrumental role in helping Manchester United finish second in the Premier League. Post that, he did well at Euro 2020, scoring the opening goal in the final for England.

Seiyefa The Bayelsan @NativePreacher_ Manchester United's issues is not a coach!. Just look at this from Luke Shaw. Manchester United's issues is not a coach!. Just look at this from Luke Shaw. https://t.co/VgSYrQrFvx

This season, though, Shaw has looked a bit rusty and has been frequently caught out of position. This has resulted in Manchester United conceding goals and thus affected the outcome of the games. With the character the Englishman has shown in his career, this is surely a small phase of difficulty that he has to overcome.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith