5 most entertaining footballers of all time

Football is not called 'the beautiful game' for no reason. Guiding the ball past players who come snapping at your heels and then finding a way past the goalkeeper is an overwhelmingly satisfying thing to do. It is also equally satisfying a sight for the viewer.

There is a certain level of street smartness associated with football. Kids playing on the streets or grounds with their friends are always looking to innovate and find new ways to bamboozle their opponents.

The vast majority of teams in Europe's major leagues are adopting an expansive brand of football these days. As a result, we're starting to see a little less self-expression on the football pitch. But these elements that make football entertaining cannot be just done with all of a sudden owing to their sheer effectiveness.

It's a fact that's proven by some of the greatest footballers of all time who also had great technical flair and a penchant for showboating. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most entertaining footballers of all time.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at the age of 36. He is inarguably one of the greatest footballers of all time and has won the Ballon d'Or five times. Though he has lost a yard of pace and does not embark on jinking runs like he used to when he was younger, he is still one of the best players in the world.

The present day Ronaldo is a poacher with great technical abilities. It is quite a departure from the version of him that we first got familiar with during his time with Manchester United. Ronaldo is an excellent dribbler who has an array of skills in his arsenal.

He'd do stepovers and his signature 'Ronaldo chops' and was constantly looking to find ways to outwit defenders. He was also hugely successful in doing that. The Portuguese international was also deadly on the counter attack with his blistering pace and shooting ability.

Cristiano Ronaldo is easily one of the most entertaining players in the history of the game. He is that way thanks to the sheer unpredictability which stems from his technical excellence.

⏪ Cristiano Ronaldo in unstoppable form back in 2008 at Celtic Park...#UCL | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/gNmTJxUOjt — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 8, 2020

#4 Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v SD Eibar SAD - La Liga

Lionel Messi might very well be the greatest footballer to have walked the planet. He does everything and he is not just a jack of all trades, he is a master of many. Chief among his most captivating abilities is his dribbling.

It is as though the ball is Messi's best friend and they can communicate with each other. It stays glued to his feet and he beats defenders at will. Messi does not do stepovers or flashy tricks. He just takes the most nimble touches to swipe the ball away from defenders or even poke it between their legs before racing away.

His solo goal against Getafe in 2007 is still regarded as one of the best goals to have ever been scored. It is mentioned in the same breath as Maradona's 'goal of the century' and their runs are almost identical.

Messi's vision, trickery, passing range and shooting ability makes him a livewire in almost every single match he plays. He continues to be one of the most exciting players to watch on a football pitch.

Every football player can dribble against his opponent, but not every footballer can turn it into art like Lionel Messi💫pic.twitter.com/bYaKCSjcSq — Baris🇦🇷 (@B2r1ss) July 25, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith