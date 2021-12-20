5 most entertaining German footballers of all time

Germany have produced some of the most decorated, innovative and remarkable footballers of all time. Although entertainment is not a word one associates with anything German, it has increasingly become a part of German football in recent times.
The German national team has tasted incredible success since the turn of the millennium. Since 2002, Die Mannschaft have reached at least the semi-finals of every edition of the UEFA Euro (except 2020) and the FIFA World Cup (except 2018). They won the FIFA World Cup in 2014 in incredible fashion, seeing off hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals.
Over the years, players like Gerd Muller, Lothar Matthaus, Phillip Lahm, Miroslav Klose and Bastian Schweinsteiger have been the key players of dominant German teams. However, the old guard is slowly being replaced with young, exciting talent.
These players embody the German spirit of winning at all costs as well as their own elements of enjoyment and flair. On that note, here's a look at five such players who have been the most entertaining German footballers of all time.
#5 Lukas Podolski
Lukas Josef Podolski was born in Gliwice, Poland, in 1985. He came through the youth ranks at FC Koln before moving to Bayern Munich. He was back at Koln after an unsuccessful stint in Bavaria. Podolski's second stint at Koln and his subsequent spell at Arsenal marked the peak of his career.
Due to his Polish heritage, Podolski was eligible to play for Poland, but was rejected by former Poland coach Pawel Janas in 2003. Poldi then chose Germany, and went on to become their third-highest capped player (130 caps) and the third-highest scorer (49 goals) for them.
Podolski was known for his wand of a left foot. He was exceptional with volleys, and hit the ball with a sweet connection more often than not. Podolski scored a few stunners during his time at Arsenal. That included a brilliant volleyed goal against Montpellier in the UEFA Champions League.
His first goal at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal was a cracker, too, with Poldi sending his strike into the Southampton goal's top corner.
He scored some wonderful goals during his illustrious career, and capped it off with another sublime effort. Lukas Podolski found the back of the net in his final game for Germany, against England. He sent his shot rifling into the top corner of the net from 25 yards out.
Lukas Podolski currently plays for Gornik Zabrze, one of the most successful Polish clubs.
#4 Manuel Neuer
Manuel Peter Neuer was born in Gelsenkirchen, West Germany, in 1986. Over the course of his career, Neuer has been regarded as one of the greatest and most revolutionary goalkeepers of all time.
He is renowned for his incredible positional sense and willingness to charge out of his box to pressurise opponents. Neuer has changed a thing or two about modern goalkeeping. He is often credited with the 'invention' of the sweeper-keeper position. One can often see him slot between two centre-backs when his team is in possession.
Manuel Neuer is one of the most successful goalkeepers in history. With Bayern Munich, he has won the Bundesliga nine times, the DFB Pokal five times and the UEFA Champions League twice. With Germany, Neuer became world champion in 2014.
Neuer's Bayern Munich currently find themselves in top spot in the German Bundesliga heading into Christmas. He will hope to lead his side to yet another league title.