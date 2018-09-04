Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not broken yet

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
4.50K   //    04 Sep 2018, 01:07 IST

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Messi and Ronaldo have continuously pushed each other over the years to perform better

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been outdoing each other consistently since they broke out onto the scene more than a decade ago. Over the course of that time, the two have established themselves among the greatest ever to play the game and their relentless duel has made the world of football extremely interesting. Each have reached near God-like status amongst their fans and the debate of who is the greatest has divided people more than football has united them.

The list of records that Messi and Ronaldo have broken are endless and it would seem that there is nothing more in the world for them to achieve. However, there are a few European Club records that are still intact, untouched by the record smashing duo. While it is highly unlikely that these would have stayed unconquered by the time Messi and Ronaldo retire, we look at five of those records that neither Messi, nor Ronaldo have managed to break yet.

Note: All stats are courtesy of www.uefa.com

#5 Goals in European Cup Finals

Alfredo Di Stefano
Alfredo Di Stefano

While Messi and Ronaldo are far ahead of the pack in terms of the goals scored in UEFA Champions League – Messi has 103, while Ronaldo has 123 -- when it comes to goals in the European Cup Finals, they are a little behind. Lionel Messi has two Champions League final goals, one each in 2009 and 2011, while Ronaldo has four goals (one each in 2008 and 2014 and a brace in 2017). Messi has appeared in the finals four times, while Ronaldo has made it to the finals six times. They have a total of nine Champions League trophies among them, with Messi having four and Ronaldo five.

However, the leaders are a little ahead of these two. Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas still have their record intact, as both of them have scored seven goals in European Cup Finals.

Alfredo Di Stefano has also scored goals in most European Cup Finals. He scored in five finals for Real Madrid in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959 and 1960.

The legendary Ferenc Puskas scored four goals in the 1960 European Cup Finals for Real Madrid and his record – the most goals in a single European Cup Final -- is still intact. Ronaldo, with his brace scored in the 2017 final, is the one who has come closest in recent times.

These records have been around for a long time now, as legendary as the people who created them, however, Messi and Ronaldo are perhaps the only two players in recent times who have come close to breaking at least a couple of them. Whether they manage to do it before hanging up their boots remains to be seen.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Contact Us Advertise with Us