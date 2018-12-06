5 European Clubs who have scored the most goals this season

FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - La Liga

The 2018/19 season has been a goal fest so far. There have been bucketloads of goals scored in every top European league and teams have been outdoing each other week in, week out. It is a wonderful time to be a football fan right now, because for all the skills and dribbles in the world, the feeling that a ball striking the net generates is unmatchable. Unmatched because, just like two sides of a coin there's ecstasy and agony associated with it.

The joy of watching your team score can only be dampened when the opposition scores in reply, however, today, we take a look at 5 teams from the top leagues of European football who have scored a lot more than they have conceded this season. These teams have not just depended on one player to be the source of their goals, instead, they have found goals from all around their squad and it is a prime reason why they have excelled so far.

These 5 clubs have found the back of the net a total of 299 times already between them in all competitions so far. Read on to find out the 5 European clubs who have scored the most goals this season.

#5 Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018

Goals Scored - 50

Borussia Dortmund have scored 37 goals from 13 games in the Bundesliga this season. They have won 10 games and drawn 3 of those and are currently unbeaten in the league. The bulk of their goals in the league have been scored at home, where they have scored 25 goals from 7 games, while they have scored another 12 in 6 away games. The Bundesliga side's biggest win this season has been at home against Nuremberg, a game they won 7-0. They have scored 3 goals or more 7 times so far in the league.

In the Champions League though, Dortmund have found going a little bit tougher, but they have still scored 8 goals in 5 games, scoring 3 goals or more twice already. They also have 5 goals in two game in DFB-Pokal. Dortmund currently have 50 goals in 20 games in all competitions and for this they have three men to thank.

Marco Reus has scored 12 goals and has registered 8 assists from 20 games. Spanish sensation Paco Alcacer has 11 goals from 11 games so far. But the pick of the lot has to be youngster Jadon Sancho, who has 5 goals and 9 assists from 20 games. Dortmund already have 16 different goalscorers this season and are 5th in this list.

