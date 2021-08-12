5 exciting Premier League debutants to watch this season (2021-22)

The Premier League's global attraction has helped the English top-flight invest heavily in the transfer market. While some of the big teams across Europe are struggling financially, Premier League teams have made much better use of the transfer window.

Plenty of teams outside the traditional top-six have also been able to make big-money signings in recent times. This has enabled the Premier League to become more competitive, which has arguably made it the best domestic competition in the world.

New signings in the Premier League to watch out for

The 2021-22 Premier League season is almost upon us as Brentford host Arsenal in the first game of the season on Friday, August 13.

As always, there have been plenty of rumors regarding transfers all summer. Notably, several blockbuster new signings have already been completed as clubs look to finalize their squads for the new season.

While some of these signings have already played in the Premier League, others are set to enter their first season in the English top-flight.

So here's where we take a look at the five Premier League debutants to watch out for in the 2021-22 season:

#5 Patson Daka (Leicester City)

Daka arrived at Leicseter from Salzburg for £23 million

Leicester City have been the Premier League's savviest recruiters in recent seasons. And they have managed to do it once again after signing Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg for £23 million.

Daka made his international debut for Zambia at the age of 16 and arrives at Leicester after helping Salzburg win four back-to-back Austrian league titles. He is an incredible finisher and his numbers last season were ridiculous.

The 22-year-old netted 27 goals in just 21 starts for Salzburg, registering 1.24 strikes per 90 minutes. His goals per game ratio was only bettered by Robert Lewandowski and Atalanta striker Luis Muriel in Europe's top five leagues.

Wow, I could not have asked for a better way to start the season. 2021 Community Shield winners. 🙏🏽🏅

Thank you to all the fans & my team mates who pushed us to the final whistle. @LCFC👏🏽🔵🦊#MakeJesusYourAim pic.twitter.com/WTjosxJcjk — Patson Daka (@PatsonDaka20) August 7, 2021

Daka made his professional debut for Leicester City alongside new signings Ryan Bertrand and Boubakary Soumare in their Community Shield win over Manchester City. He had a decent game and Leicester will be hoping that Daka can fill the boots of Jamie Vardy in the long term.

#4 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

Bailey will look to fill the void left by Grealish at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been one of the most active teams in the transfer market amongst Premier League clubs and have made plenty of new signings. One of those signings is 23-year-old Jamaican international Leon Bailey, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £25 million.

Bailey had joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 and was a regular in the Bundesliga, playing 156 matches for the club, scoring 39 goals and setting up another 26.

The Jamaican is electric going forward and is direct in his attacking style of play. His performance attracted a lot of interest from other clubs, but Villa were quick to snap him up.

BREAKING: Aston Villa have signed Bayer Leverkusen's Jamaica forward Leon Bailey. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 4, 2021

Although Villa captain Jack Grealish has left for Manchester City, the arrival of Leon Bailey along with new signings Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young should usher in optimism.

It definitely helps offset some of that potential disappointment and excites the fans at Villa Park.

