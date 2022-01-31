5 most expensive deadline day signings in January

The ongoing January transfer window has been relatively quiet. Teams have been cautious about making many moves during the pandemic due to financial issues. However, we have witnessed some major signings in the last few days.

Dusan Vlahovic, Luis Diaz and Ferran Torres are some players who have dented a hole in the pockets of top clubs. With deadline day looming upon us, there is still the possibility of teams and players flinching at the last moment.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Vlahovic



Vlahović will undergo medical tests in Turin and sign his long-term contract soon. Deal completed. Dusan Vlahović to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Total agreement with player, agents and Fiorentina. €75m fee add ons included. €7m net salary per season.Vlahović will undergo medical tests in Turin and sign his long-term contract soon. Deal completed. Dusan Vlahović to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Total agreement with player, agents and Fiorentina. €75m fee add ons included. €7m net salary per season. ⭐️⚪️⚫️ #VlahovicVlahović will undergo medical tests in Turin and sign his long-term contract soon. Deal completed. https://t.co/6JYaKTxZSG

Deadline day is inarguably the most hyped day in the transfer window

Deadline day is synonymous with excitement. Ardent fans sit the entire day with a firm eye on the latest developments in the football market. Several big-money signings have occurred on deadline day in January in the last decade.

While some have turned out to be fruitful, most players are deemed flops. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as most of these moves are panic buys. Here are the January transfer window's top five costly deadline day deals.

#5 Juan Cuadrado - Fiorentina to Chelsea for €31.00m

Aston Villa v Chelsea - Premier League

Juan Cuadrado is among a plethora of wingers/attacking midfielders who couldn't make their mark at Chelsea. The former Fiorentina wideman was snapped up by The Blues during Jose Mourinho's second stint at Stamford Bridge between 2013-15.

Cuadrado had a torrid time during his first season in the Premier League. Despite featuring in 12 Premier League games, he failed to score a single goal. The Colombian international spent a couple of seasons on loan at Juventus before sealing a permanent deal with them.

Squawka Football @Squawka Juan Cuadrado did not register a single goal or assist for Chelsea in 13 Premier League appearances. http://t.co/VttEaKDxbz Juan Cuadrado did not register a single goal or assist for Chelsea in 13 Premier League appearances. http://t.co/VttEaKDxbz

Overall, the winger, who has now turned into a full-back, played just 15 times for Chelsea. Despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Andriy Shevchenko, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Alvaro Morata, Cuadrado ranks among Chelsea's biggest flops.

#4 Andy Carroll - Newcastle to Liverpool for €41 million

Liverpool v Everton - FA Cup Semi Final

Liverpool purchased Andy Carroll on deadline day of the 2010-11 winter transfer window. January 31, 2011, proved to be a busy day at Anfield. While Fernando Torres left Liverpool, Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll joined the Reds.

Both Torres and Carroll were record-breaking signings for Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively. Ironically, Luis Suarez, who slipped under the radar at the time, was by far the best transfer. Carroll had a disappointing two-year spell with the Merseyside club.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Liverpool was completely different. I should have embraced their ideas, what they wanted. Thinking back, I really didn't appreciate what I had and what I could have achieved." Andy Carroll on his time at Liverpool:"Liverpool was completely different. I should have embraced their ideas, what they wanted. Thinking back, I really didn't appreciate what I had and what I could have achieved." #awlive [the athletic] Andy Carroll on his time at Liverpool:"Liverpool was completely different. I should have embraced their ideas, what they wanted. Thinking back, I really didn't appreciate what I had and what I could have achieved." #awlive [the athletic] https://t.co/gZmNKbOz5V

The Englishman scored just 11 times in 58 appearances for the Premier League giants. West Ham bought him in the summer of 2013 for €17.5 million, less than half the amount Liverpool shelled out for the striker in 2011. Carroll now plies his trade for West Brom in the Championship.

