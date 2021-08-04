5 most expensive men's football teams at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics is the biggest sporting festival, which features the best athletes from multiple sports from around the world. Among the multitude of events at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, men's football has been a big attraction, despite teams being allowed only three players over the age of 24.

Football is football - even at the Olympics

Among the sixteen teams that started the men's football competition at the Tokyo Olympics, there has been a multitude of quality players on display.

Ahead of Brazil batting Spain for the gold-medal match, let's have a look at the five most expensive men's football teams that have featured in this edition of the Summer Games.

#5 France - €121.5 million

France

Reigning world champions France featured the fifth-most expensive squad at the Tokyo Olympics. However, Les Bleus crashed out in the group stage after finishing third in their group, behind Japan and Mexico.

The most valuable French player in the squad was Tigres UANL winger Florian Thauvin (€17 million), who spent most of his career with Marseille in France before making the switch to Mexico.

The second-most valuable player in the squad behind Thauvin was Lucas Tousart (€16 million), a midfielder for German side Hertha Berlin. The 21-year-old Pierre Kalulu (€7 million), who plays for AC Milan, also featured for the side.

#4 Argentina - €128.1million

Argentina

Despite their senior team winning Copa America 2021, Argentina disappointed at the Tokyo Olympics. The Albiceleste finished behind Spain and Egypt to miss out on the quarter-finals.

The most valuable player in the squad was 20-year-old attacking midfielder Thiago Almada (€20 million), who plays for Atletico Velez Sarsfield in the Argentine top division.

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco (€10 million) was the second-most expensive Argentine player at the Olympics. Alexis Mac Allister (€10 million), who plays for Brighton in the Premier League, was another notable member of the squad.

