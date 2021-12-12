5 most expensive Real Madrid signings before 2002

Real Madrid have always been obsessed with bringing the best players to the Santiago Bernabeu. Over the years, Los Blancos has spent significant sums of money to secure the signings of top talents across the globe.

Boasting 34 La Liga titles and 13 European Cups, Real Madrid is also one of the most decorated clubs in world football. It is the dream destination for many top footballers, making it easier for the club to complete these marquee signings.

Real Madrid have broken the transfer record numerous times

Los Blancos were never afraid to spend freely in order to bring the best players in the world. The signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Kaka and Eden Hazard are just a few examples of their spending spree in recent times. However, they have spent exorbitant amounts in the past as well. On that note, let's take a look at the five most expensive Real Madrid signings before 2002.

#5 Elvir Baljic - €21 Million (1999)

Elvir Baljic's big money move to Real Madrid was eventually a disaster for the club. Source: Getty images

Elvir Baljic remains one of the lesser known names in the list, whose €21 million transfer in 1999 shocked everyone. The Turkish footballer was enjoying a decent season with Fenerbahce with his goalscoring exploits garnering interest from top European clubs.

Real Madrid won the race to sign the sharpshooter for a hefty transfer fee on the advice of manager John Toshack. The transfer was a failure from the very first day due to the footballer's injury in pre-season.

Forgotten Players @FadedPlayers Signed for €15.6m by Real Madrid in 1999, Elvir Baljić went on to make just 11 appearances for the club. http://t.co/uPPchWJ8Ru Signed for €15.6m by Real Madrid in 1999, Elvir Baljić went on to make just 11 appearances for the club. http://t.co/uPPchWJ8Ru

Baljic only made 11 appearances and scored just one goal, spending the majority of his time on loan at his former club between 1999 and 2002.

#4 Flavio Conceicao - €25 Million (2000)

UEFA Champions League - Barcelona v Panathinaikos

Flavio Conceicao slowly made a name for himself in the late 90s playing for Deportivo de La Coruna which caught the eye of Real Madrid. Los Blancos eventually sent shockwaves around the world with their big money signing of the Brazilian in 2000.

Conceicao was more of a fringe player during his tenure in the Spanish capital. The midfielder played over 70 games, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

However, Conceicao was the one who provided an important assist to Steve McManaman against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. His three-year tenure at Madrid saw him win two La Liga and one Champions League titles.

