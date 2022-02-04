5 most expensive shirt deals in club football right now (2022)

It is often said that the football world is full of money. With mind-boggling wages, football players are one of the highest-earning professionals on the planet. The modern world of football is filled with riches but managing the funds in the right way is no mean feat.

Money plays a vital role in a club’s expansion across all avenues. Clubs fight for trophies not just for glory, but also because they provide a source of revenue that helps in the overall development. But not every club, especially those in the lower leagues, can manage to win a plethora of trophies.

Apart from winning silverware, a football club’s revenue is mainly from broadcasting rights, stadium attendance, and sponsorships. Becoming the shirt sponsor of a prestigious club is a massive deal for businesses as they extend their reach to millions across the world. They have also become etched in memory as part of iconic jerseys over the years.

Here are five teams who have the most expensive shirt sponsorship deals in football:

#5 Bayern Munich - $283 Million

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been one of the strongest teams across Europe for several decades. The Bavarian side have six Champions League titles, 31 Bundesliga titles and 20 German Cups, among other accolades. Bayern are cruising in the Bundesliga this season as well and are six points clear at the top.

Bayern first established their sponsorship deal with Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in 2002. They were previously sponsored by automobile manufacturer Opel. The deal with T-Mobile is worth $283 million. Bayern have stuck with the telecom company and have an agreement until 2023.

In terms of financial value, this deal exceeds all sponsorship agreements among the Bundesliga clubs. Deutsche Telekom took over part of the operation of the Allianz Arena and started the StadiumVision project in 2015. The main feature of this deal was the installation of fiber optic cables and Wi-Fi antennas throughout the stadium.

#4 Barcelona - $324 Million

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

Barcelona have had a turbulent past few years, with deep-rooted issues emerging across all aspects of the club. The Catalan club were on the verge of bankruptcy and had to resort to reducing their players’ wages. They have had a commendable winter transfer window, however, which may boost their morale. They signed Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Rakuten became the main shirt sponsor for Barcelona in 2017 after the club ended a six-year partnership with Qatar Airways. The Rakuten partnership worth $324 million was planned for four years with an option for a one-year extension.

total Barça @totalBarca According to ESPN journalist @Elwood_White , FC Barcelona will look for a new jersey sponsor when the deal with Rakuten expires next year. They want to increase the value of the contract, currently worth 30m. According to ESPN journalist @Elwood_White, FC Barcelona will look for a new jersey sponsor when the deal with Rakuten expires next year. They want to increase the value of the contract, currently worth 30m. https://t.co/3pi9yFj03t

With financial troubles already tormenting Barca, they took another blow to their bank when Rakuten announced they were reducing the money earlier offered. They were reportedly unhappy with the management of the club, and Barca now face a loss of close to $34 million. Barca will be on the lookout for a new sponsorship once the 2021-22 season concludes.

#3 Manchester United - $325 Million

Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League

Like Barcelona, Manchester United have been having a rough time this season. The Red Devils are fourth in the league but have played more games than their nearest competitors in Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Newly appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick will look to finish the season strong and secure a Champions League spot.

Manchester United agreed a five-year deal with technology giants TeamViewer as the principal sponsor at the start of the 2021-22 season. The deal is worth $325 million, which is the biggest shirt-only deal in the Premier League based on revenue per year.

United's deal with Chevrolet remains the biggest ever struck by a football club for shirt sponsorship. However, as United failed to win the Premier League or Champions League, the club was unable to match the terms agreed with the automobile company. TeamViewer became their sixth principal shirt sponsor, replacing Chevrolet.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur - $400 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in a state of rebuilding. The north London side moved to a new stadium in 2019 and have made strides in other aspects of their business as well. Their current sponsorship deal with AIA, one of the largest life insurers across Asia, is worth $400 million.

Tottenham signed a five-year shirt sponsorship deal with AIA at the start of the 2014-15 Premier League season. The deal was made to ensure that Spurs keep pace with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and many more.

Tottenham appointed Antonio Conte as their manager in November after Nuno Espirito Santo failed to make an impact. The club still needs a lot of work, but Conte seems to be the right man for the job. Spurs have already made decent transfers in the January window and will look to finish in the top four of the league this season.

#1 Real Madrid - $413 million

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid are one of the greatest clubs in the history of football. The Los Blancos have a record 13 Champions League trophies, 34 La Liga titles, 19 Spanish Cups, and many other accolades.

Madrid signed their sponsorship deal with Emirates in 2012. The deal was initially for five years, but Madrid extended it in 2017. Emirates will be their principal sponsor until the end of this season.

Madrid have always been blessed with lucrative deals, and are one of the highest-earning clubs in Europe. The Emirates deal is worth a whopping $413 million. They ranked first in the 2021 Deloitte rankings, which profile the highest revenue-generating clubs in world football.

Real Madrid have been phenomenal this season, with the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. being their standout performers. Los Blancos are currently first in La Liga, four points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

