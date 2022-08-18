5 most expensive transfers aged under 21 this summer (2022)

The 2022-23 football season has commenced across Europe, but the transfer window remains open until August 31. Clubs will look to continue improving their squads by signing the quality players they need before deadline day.

Many clubs have opted to sign young players in recent times because of their projected longevity as well as their resale value.

In 2018, Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco for nearly €180 million, making him the most expensive U-21 player in the world.

No player at that age has been signed for such an outrageous fee ever since. However, there have been a few youngsters who have attracted sizeable fees this summer after impressing in recent seasons.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five most expensive transfers so far in the 2022 summer window aged 21 and under.

#5 Amadou Onana (€30 million)

Amadou Onana was fantastic for LOSC Lille and has been signed by Everton.

Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana was the subject of several transfer approaches this summer before he decided to join Everton. The former LOSC Lille man had seen his valuation matched by West Ham United, but preferred a transfer to Goodison Park.

Onana is an experienced player despite being just 21 years of age, having featured extensively for Lille in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. The central midfielder joined the French club from TSG Hoffenheim in 2021 and quickly established himself as a top player.

He made 42 appearances for Lille in all competitions during the 2021-22 season, with eight of them coming in the UEFA Champions League. A physically dominant player, Onana is a strong tackler and ball winner who will improve Everton's squad immediately.

He made an eventful debut for the club in their 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa, forcing an own goal after a slaloming run to bring the Toffees back into the match.

Onana signs contract until June 2027.

Official, confirmed. Amadou Onana joins Everton on permanent deal for €36m fee plus add-ons and 20% sell on clause, agreement signed with Lille. Onana signs contract until June 2027.

Onana also made his international bow for Belgium during a UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands in June 2022. The central midfielder will look to improve under Frank Lampard at Everton, and has been backed by many to justify his €30 million price tag.

#4 Karim Adeyemi (€30 million)

Borussia Dortmund signed Karim Adeyemi to replace the outgoing Erling Haaland.

German sensation Karim Adeyemi was one of the most sought-after youngsters in all of Europe after his exploits in the 2021-22 season.

He decided his future early on and joined Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg for €30 million. By doing so, he followed the pathway that Erling Haaland had taken only two years ago before joining Manchester City this summer.

Adeyemi is one of the hottest prospects in world football, having enjoyed an impressive breakout season last time around. The forward contributed 23 goals and seven assists in only 43 appearances for Salzburg, which quickly raised eyebrows across Europe.

He was tipped to make a transfer to FC Barcelona or Bayern Munich before deciding that joining Borussia Dortmund would be the best for his development. He has already scored once in two appearances for the club.

Adeyemi is a Germany international who will be hoping to make it to their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 20-year-old has made four appearances for Germany, netting one goal. His versatility and ability to play across the front line make him an asset for both club and country.

#3 Charles De Ketelaere (€32 million)

Charles De Ketelaere is one of the latest talents to come out of Club Brugge's academy

Belgian attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere has been touted as one of the biggest talents out of Belgium. The midfielder completed a transfer from Club Brugge to Serie A champions AC Milan for a reported €32 million fee ahead of the 2022-23 season.

De Ketelaere was coveted by a number of clubs after impressing during his time at Club Brugge. Premier League side Leeds United were notably on the verge of signing the 21-year-old but were ultimately unable to reach an agreement.

De Ketelaere is an experienced player, having already played 120 times for Brugge, with 25 goals and 20 assists to his name. One of the most versatile players in his age group, he is capable of playing as a midfielder, winger and striker.

The Belgian made his debut for AC Milan in their Serie A opener against Udinese, becoming the 999th different player to represent the club.

De Ketelaere is one of Belgium's future stars and has already played eight times for his country. The youngster will look to make it into Roberto Martinez's squad for the World Cup in November by continuing his exploits in Serie A.

#2 Brenden Aaronson (€32.84 million)

Brendon Aaronson began his time in the Premier League with an excellent display against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

American attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson seems to have hit the ground running after joining Leeds United on a €32.84 million deal from RB Salzburg.

Aaronson is one of America's biggest talents currently playing in Europe. He arrived on the continent in January 2021, joining Salzburg from Major League Soccer outfit Philadelphia Union.

The 21-year-old was a key player for the Austrian club in 2021-22, making 41 appearances in all competitions. He has settled in brilliantly at Leeds and seemed to have scored the winner on his Premier League debut before the strike was given as an own goal.

Aaronson will be one of the USA's key players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has made 21 appearances for his country and has six goals to his name.

#1 Nuno Mendes (€38 million)

Paris Saint-Germain signed Nuno Mendes to a permanent deal after a season-long loan spell

The 2021-22 season was a disappointing one for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but defender Nuno Mendes' excellent performances stood out. The Portuguese teenager enjoyed a brilliant campaign on loan from Sporting Lisbon, prompting PSG to seal a €38 million transfer for him.

Mendes is one of Europe's finest left-backs at just 20 years of age. He featured 37 times for the French champions last season despite the likes of Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa being in the squad. The left-back has already featured thrice this season for the club and is their first choice in the position.

Mendes notably made his debut for Portugal in 2021. He has won 15 caps so far and is very likely to be part of the Selecao's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

