5 facts you didn't know about Hector Bellerin

He's fast, technically gifted and Arsenal's first choice right-back, but here's what you don't know about Hector Bellerin.

22 Mar 2017

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2013

Hector Bellerín is one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League and at just 22 years of age is already Arsenal's first-choice right-back, but there's much more than meets the eye with the youngster. Ever since he broke into the first team four years ago, the Spaniard has never looked back, and is firmly part of Arsène Wenger's best starting XI ever.

The world of football certainly knows him for his electric pace, dashing looks and stellar performances in an Arsenal shirt. The Spaniard is truly a natural-born star both on the pitch and off it. Arsène Wenger has nurtured his footballing ability as well as his personal character. Now the youngster resembles a talent ready to become one of the best in his position.

#5 He used to be a winger

The 22-year old made his debut for Spain in 2016

His blistering pace and fanciful ball control could have given it away, but before his time in London, Hector Bellerín was a winger in Barcelona. It was only when he came to North London that he was transformed into a full-back. It was Wenger himself who made the final call on whether to turn him into a right-back or not.

The Frenchman personally assigned assistant coach Steve Bould to have one on one sessions with the youngster to help ease his transition to defence. Bould had to teach him how to defend from scratch.

Now Hector Bellerín, alongside an elite few in the world, is a world-class full-back. No wonder Barcelona are trying so hard to bring him back to the Camp Nou.