5 famous footballers who chose Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are currently the two best young players in world football. The former has scored 187 goals in 269 matches at club level. Haaland, on the other hand, has racked up 129 strikes in 173 appearances.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the goal-scoring charts for over a decade. The two youngsters are putting their best foot forward in a bid to create a similar sort of duopoly. The things they have achieved so far are staggering.

This decade could be all about the Kylian Mbappe-Erling Haaland duopoly

Both players were always bound to pit against each other. So far, though, neither of them has done anything that makes them an obvious pick over the other. Like fans, even current and retired footballers have had their say on this matter.

Let’s look at five famous footballers who prefer the 2018 World Cup winner over Haaland.

#5 Owen Hargreaves

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Owen Hargreaves is a retired English footballer who played as a midfielder. Having played for Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Hargreaves knows a thing or two about playing at the highest level.

Hargreaves, who retired a decade ago, now works as a pundit for BT Sport. When asked to pick one between the two young superstars, he said:

"Mbappe is the better player. Haaland is going to score more goals, but Mbappe is the better player, the more beautiful player."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"This could be another rivalry that lasts for 10 years."



"It's going to be great watching them develop."



@GaryLineker, "Those numbers are ridiculous!" 🤯"This could be another rivalry that lasts for 10 years.""It's going to be great watching them develop." @rioferdy5 , Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves on two incredibly special players - Haaland and Mbappe! 🤩 "Those numbers are ridiculous!" 🤯"This could be another rivalry that lasts for 10 years." 👊"It's going to be great watching them develop." ✨@GaryLineker, @rioferdy5, Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves on two incredibly special players - Haaland and Mbappe! 🤩 https://t.co/xtqfLITbIA

The former defensive midfielder has a point. Haaland has a better goal-to-game ratio at Borussia Dortmund (1.01) than Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain (0.76). However, the Frenchman is better at dribbling and chance creation. It will be interesting to see if Hargreaves’ statement stands the test of time.

#4 Micah Richards

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Micah Richards burst onto the scene when he made his England debut at the age of 18. By doing so, he became the youngest defender to receive an English call-up.

Richards, who now works for Sky Sports, had his say on who among the Frenchman and the Norwegian is better. He said:

"This is so, so close to call. Again! I’m sticking with Mbappe. The hat-trick in Barcelona was Thierry Henry-esque. He’s ridiculous! But Haaland is ridiculous too! He’s like Shearer. He’ll get more goals, but Mbappe has got va-va-voom."

The former Manchester City man could not live up to his potential as his career was plagued with injuries. Both Mbappe and Haaland will have to avoid the same (injuries) if they are to have a record on par with the likes of Ronaldo and Messi.

#3 Joe Cole

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Joe Cole, just like Hargreaves, is a former English midfielder. The attacking midfielder became a teenage sensation at West Ham United before moving to London rivals Chelsea in 2003. He spent the majority of his prime years at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues cult hero serves as a coach for the reigning Champions League winners. He also chose the PSG man over Haaland when quizzed about it last year, saying:

"Good question. I’d like to have five years to answer that question. I’m going to go with Mbappe as the more rounded footballer."

SPORTbible @sportbible 🗣️ “He’s the more complete player.”



🗣️ “He’s the GOAT.”



Mbappé or Haaland? Messi or Ronaldo? Is José Mourinho as bad as people say he is? Joe Cole answers football’s burning questions 🤔 🗣️ “He’s the more complete player.”🗣️ “He’s the GOAT.”Mbappé or Haaland? Messi or Ronaldo? Is José Mourinho as bad as people say he is? Joe Cole answers football’s burning questions 🤔 https://t.co/v6SKnBxFpc

The French forward is more versatile and can do a job in any attacking position. Hence, Cole’s answer makes sense, as the 23-year-old has already shown signs of being a more balanced player. However, it may take five or more years to arrive at a prudent answer.

#2 Michael Owen

Soccerex - Manchester: Day Four

Michael Owen was an absolute star during his Liverpool days. The English striker won the Ballon d’Or at 21 and is the last Englishman to receive the award. To put things into perspective, Messi and Ronaldo won their first Ballon d’Or at 22 and 23, respectively.

Here's what Owen had to say about the two young superstars:

"Mbappe is beautiful to watch, and I’d love to see him playing in my team every week. I think Mbappe could go on to become a way better player. But Haaland will probably score more goals in his career."

The former Galactico is often seen donning the roles of sports pundit and commentator. Owen sabotaged his career by moving away from Anfield. He had underwhelming spells at Real Madrid and Manchester United.

With both youngsters' futures uncertain, it is imperative for both players to choose the right club.

#1 Rio Ferdinand

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

Rio Ferdinand is arguably the best defender ever to grace the Premier League. Known for his graceful ball-playing ability, Ferdinand won a plethora of trophies at Manchester United. He now works as a television pundit for BT Sports.

During one of the shows, the centre-back said:

"Haaland will give you sleepless nights but not as much as Mbappe. He can do so many different things. Mbappe can embarrass you with a skill and take the mick. Then you don’t sleep after the game, let alone before the game."

The 43-year-old has shared the field with some of the greatest players of the 21st century. Having come up against several world-class forwards, Ferdinand is the ideal person to ask such a question. While he believes that the PSG man is better than Haaland, only time will tell who becomes the superior footballer.

