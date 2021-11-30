5 famous footballers who are dominating non-European leagues right now

For a long time now, the top five European leagues have been the epicenter of football entertainment for fans across the globe. Regional leagues from all over play a significant role in promoting the sport and nurturing talent at grassroots level but eventually everyone returns to catch action in Europe.

As a player yourself, your eyes glitter at the first opportunity to play for a big club in one of these top leagues. With shrewd recruitment strategies, clubs bring players from relatively unknown clubs to the forefront of top Champions League clubs.

But we have seen that as players age and struggle to keep up with the intensity of top levels, they choose a retirement destination and make a profit on their name. Of course, there are examples all around Europe of top footballers who are well past an age and yet are top competitors and consistent performers.

Sometimes harsh injuries also take away the best version of a player in their prime and a career that's expected to flourish never reaches or crosses the ceiling. Many such names have made it to the headlines in non-European leagues after stellar performances.

Here are five top players stacking impressive numbers in non-European leagues at the moment:

#5 Ever Banega

When football fans look back at Ever Banega's career in Europe, there will be mixed opinions regarding his potential. For many, he would have achieved and performed to what was his best, while for others a certain untapped potential still remained latent.

He won three Europa League titles during his tenure with Sevilla and a Copa del Rey with Valencia. The Boca Juniors prodigy has been a largely controversial figure. He broke the COVID-19 protocols to enjoy a barbecue with his team-mates when the pandemic was raging and in his time at Valencia he was involved in a sex-scandal.

Despite the controversies, Banega has had spells where he has been the chief conspirator in planning attacks from midfield and keeping his teams on the attacking front. The Argentine has been plying his trade with Al-Shabab FC in Saudi Arabia.

He has scored 10 goals and provided 17 assists for the club since joining them in 2020. Banega has been a regular match-winner for his side, producing various moments of quality. Nothing's changed about the Argentine, not even his temper as he has picked up two reds and eight yellow cards in just 39 appearances.

#4 Andre-Pierre Gignac

Footballers leaving renowned clubs chasing personal glory and making a name for themselves is not a new phenomenon. But if you have cracked the secret to making it big in Ligue 1 with various European giants looking for your signature, your next move is majorly anticipated.

It was his unpredictability that made many fall in love with Andre-Pierre Gignac, the decision to walk the 'road less traveled' to put it rather poetically. After a dazzling 21-goal season with Marseille in Ligue 1, the French striker did not listen to offers from European clubs or extend his stay.

Instead, he moved 6000 miles west, to Monterrey, Mexico. Tigres UANL had already embraced the French due to this gesture before he even scored a single goal for them . The big man up top had left his comfort zone with the aim of taking a wildly different footballing culture by storm.

Since his arrival in Mexico, Gignac has scored no less than a record 153 goals in 270 appearances and brought a total of nine titles to the club. The France international has been nothing short of a legend, scoring in three CONCACAF Champions League finals.

