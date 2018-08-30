5 Famous footballers' sons who could be destined for big things

Sons of two famous footballers play for Fiorentina

There is always a lot of pressure on young players attempting to become a professional footballer at the highest level. That pressure is increased manifold when the youngster in question is the son of a famous footballer.

Some players succumb to the pressure of filling their fathers’ boots, while others thrive under such pressure just like carbon turning into a diamond.

Examples of sons who couldn’t replicate the success of their fathers include Jordi Cruyff, the son of Johan Cruyff or Rivaldinho, the son of Rivaldo.

On the other side of the spectrum are players like Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Pepe Reina and Gonzalo Higuain who have surpassed the legacy of their fathers or at least come close to it.

There are several youngsters currently playing in Europe’s major leagues who are sons of famous footballers. These players still have a long career ahead of them but have taken massive steps in emulating the success of their fathers.

Note: Only players aged 23 and below have been included

#5 Federico Chiesa - son of Enrico Chiesa

Chiesa is a versatile player

Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa is the son of former Italian striker Enrico Chiesa. Enrico notably played for the likes of Cremonese, Sampdoria, Parma, Fiorentina, Lazio and Siena as well as the Italian national team.

Federico came through the academy of his father’s former club Fiorentina and made his professional debut for the Viola against Juventus in the first game of the 2016/17 season.

The 20-year-old is a versatile player capable of operating as a winger, forward, an attacking midfielder or even as a central midfielder.

He has been a regular for Fiorentina in the last two seasons and has so far played 73 games for the club scoring 11 times and assisting 8 more. In 2018, Federico also made his debut for the Italian national team and has five caps for Azzurri so far.

The youngster has been linked with a host of top European clubs in recent years but a couple more seasons with Fiorentina playing regularly could be massively beneficial for his development.

