Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Famous footballers' sons who could be destined for big things

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
7.23K   //    30 Aug 2018, 18:20 IST
Sons of two famous footballers play for Fiorentina
Sons of two famous footballers play for Fiorentina

There is always a lot of pressure on young players attempting to become a professional footballer at the highest level. That pressure is increased manifold when the youngster in question is the son of a famous footballer.

Some players succumb to the pressure of filling their fathers’ boots, while others thrive under such pressure just like carbon turning into a diamond.

Examples of sons who couldn’t replicate the success of their fathers include Jordi Cruyff, the son of Johan Cruyff or Rivaldinho, the son of Rivaldo.

On the other side of the spectrum are players like Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Pepe Reina and Gonzalo Higuain who have surpassed the legacy of their fathers or at least come close to it.

There are several youngsters currently playing in Europe’s major leagues who are sons of famous footballers. These players still have a long career ahead of them but have taken massive steps in emulating the success of their fathers.

Note: Only players aged 23 and below have been included

#5 Federico Chiesa - son of Enrico Chiesa

Chiesa is a versatile player
Chiesa is a versatile player

Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa is the son of former Italian striker Enrico Chiesa. Enrico notably played for the likes of Cremonese, Sampdoria, Parma, Fiorentina, Lazio and Siena as well as the Italian national team.

Federico came through the academy of his father’s former club Fiorentina and made his professional debut for the Viola against Juventus in the first game of the 2016/17 season.

The 20-year-old is a versatile player capable of operating as a winger, forward, an attacking midfielder or even as a central midfielder.

He has been a regular for Fiorentina in the last two seasons and has so far played 73 games for the club scoring 11 times and assisting 8 more. In 2018, Federico also made his debut for the Italian national team and has five caps for Azzurri so far.

The youngster has been linked with a host of top European clubs in recent years but a couple more seasons with Fiorentina playing regularly could be massively beneficial for his development.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City AFC Fiorentina Football Leroy Sane Patrick Kluivert Football Top 5/Top 10 Diego Simeone
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
Top 5 footballers who aren't exactly in love with the sport
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 famous football clubs that do not exist anymore
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who perfected another sport
RELATED STORY
5 Young English players who could get their first...
RELATED STORY
5 signings Barcelona want you to forget about
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who could score more...
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester City must do to succeed next season...
RELATED STORY
Why Tottenham could be the side to challenge Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Tomorrow EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us