5 famous footballers who took up strange jersey numbers

Footballers are sometimes as experimental with their jersey numbers as they are in their playing styles. Over the years, players have chosen jersey numbers that make them stand out to the crowd, and some of these squad numbers have become synonymous with our favorite footballers.

Manchester United fans have a long history with the number 7, as some of world football's best players have donned the jersey. This includes Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best, to name a few. The number 10 is synonymous with some of the greatest of our sport, as it has been worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pele.

However, some footballers have chosen more eccentric jersey numbers - be it Hicham Zerouali's #0 or Ivan Zamorano's 1+8 jersey.

On that note, let's take a look at the five times famous footballers took up strange jersey numbers.

#5 Antonio Cassano | 99

Antonio Cassano

Antonio Cassano donned the number 99 jersey during his time at Inter Milan and AC Milan. 99 was the highest jersey number allowed in Serie A at the time.

The Italian made over 500 appearances in club football and represented Real Madrid, AS Roma and the two Milan clubs, among many others. Cassano wore the number 18 jersey in AS Roma and Real Madrid, while he stuck to his favored #99 jersey at Sampdoria, Parma, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Antonio Cassano scores his first Serie A goal, 1999. pic.twitter.com/25a1XZCaIx — 90s Football (@90sfootball) August 10, 2021

Operating as a second striker for the majority of his career, Cassano scored 139 goals and provided 94 assists. He won the 2006/07 La Liga title with Real Madrid and the 2010-11 Serie A trophy with AC Milan.

#4 Robinho | 56 & 70

Robinho (left)

The Brazilian alternated between four jersey numbers in his club career, including the #70 primarily at AC Milan and #56 for Guangzhou Evergrande.

Robinho has been one of Brazil's most lethal forwards in recent times and has donned the colors of some of Europe's biggest powerhouses. The now-37-year old began his professional career with the number 7 jersey at Santos followed by 10 at Real Madrid and Manchester City.

2008-09 Premier League gone shirt featuring Shaun Wright-Phillips & Robinho pic.twitter.com/MqbY324csk — 👕 Man City Match Shirts 👕 (@MarkMmmac) August 8, 2021

When he moved to AC Milan in the summer of 2010, the legendary Clarence Seedorf occupied his favored jersey and Alexander Pato was already assigned the #7 jersey. This forced Robinho to opt for the number 70 jersey - a combination of 7 and 10.

Robinho's jersey was just one of the many odd jersey numbers in AC Milan at the time. This includes Stephan El Shaarawy's 92, Antonio Cassano's 99 and Ronaldinho's 80, just to name a few.

