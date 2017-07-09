5 famous players who had a major fall-out with their managers

Some of the worst player-manager relationships ever.

Things weren’t so rosy between Balotelli and Rodgers

A successful player-manager relationship is what bears the most fruits in football. And it is precisely this very relationship that almost always decides the fate of the manager at a given club since man-management is another key aspect of football.

Over the years, we have seen some great bonds between players and managers. However, it is not always the same as being humans with a lot of emotions, there is always room for conflict. While some conflicts are solved easily, others are not and it becomes the starting point of severe dislike between the player and the manager.

And here are five such instances when a [famous] player absolutely disliked his manager.

#5 Mario Balotelli and Brendan Rodgers

The attitude of Mario Balotelli made it very hard to manage him all his career. The temperamental Italian was a highly controversial player, especially in his youth, and has done some of the pettiest things during his career as a footballer.

From putting his house on fire to driving to a women’s prison out of curiosity, Balotelli has done it all – except fulfilling his massive potential. In a bid to get his career back on track, the former Milan player joined Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool in a highly hyped move.

However, things didn’t go out as planned and he was ultimately shipped back to Milan before heading to Nice to finally enjoy some consistency in his life. Balotelli later admitted: “In truth, I had the biggest disappointment with Rodgers. I enjoyed myself with him in training but our relationship was a disaster.”