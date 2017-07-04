Write an Article

5 fastest footballers in the world

Players so fast they would make Barry Allen proud.

by Umid Kumar Dey @UmidKumarDey
MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 07: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund at the Bernabeu on December 7, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
The speedster from Gabon

Speed is something that always grabs our attention. Heck, the Fast and Furious folks even made a franchise out of it. A player running at full speed is a delight for the fans and a nightmare for the opponents.

In football, speed is a very important attribute in a player. The ability to cover a large distance in a short amount of time often gives the player an advantage over the rest. Indeed, sometimes speed alone is the reason why a player makes it to the starting XI.

On that note, here are five of the fastest players in football.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Some say that the Borussia Dortmund star is so quick that he could Usain Bolt a run for his money. Indeed, the Gabon star once challenged the Jamaican Olympic Gold medalist to a 30 metre sprint race, something that hasn’t taken place yet, but would surely be an interesting match-up. 

According to a study by Mexican club Pachuca, that calculated the top sprint speed over the last year of the players, Aubameyang is the fifth fastest player in the world with a speed of 34.6 kilometres per-hour. Not good for someone who seeks to beat the great Usain Bolt in a 30 metre. In a pure football sense, however, he is a nightmare for the defenders to face.

