5 fastest footballers in the world
Players so fast they would make Barry Allen proud.
Speed is something that always grabs our attention. Heck, the Fast and Furious folks even made a franchise out of it. A player running at full speed is a delight for the fans and a nightmare for the opponents.
In football, speed is a very important attribute in a player. The ability to cover a large distance in a short amount of time often gives the player an advantage over the rest. Indeed, sometimes speed alone is the reason why a player makes it to the starting XI.
On that note, here are five of the fastest players in football.
#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Some say that the Borussia Dortmund star is so quick that he could Usain Bolt a run for his money. Indeed, the Gabon star once challenged the Jamaican Olympic Gold medalist to a 30 metre sprint race, something that hasn’t taken place yet, but would surely be an interesting match-up.
According to a study by Mexican club Pachuca, that calculated the top sprint speed over the last year of the players, Aubameyang is the fifth fastest player in the world with a speed of 34.6 kilometres per-hour. Not good for someone who seeks to beat the great Usain Bolt in a 30 metre. In a pure football sense, however, he is a nightmare for the defenders to face.