5 fastest footballers in the world

Players so fast they would make Barry Allen proud.

The speedster from Gabon

Speed is something that always grabs our attention. Heck, the Fast and Furious folks even made a franchise out of it. A player running at full speed is a delight for the fans and a nightmare for the opponents.

In football, speed is a very important attribute in a player. The ability to cover a large distance in a short amount of time often gives the player an advantage over the rest. Indeed, sometimes speed alone is the reason why a player makes it to the starting XI.

On that note, here are five of the fastest players in football.

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Some say that the Borussia Dortmund star is so quick that he could Usain Bolt a run for his money. Indeed, the Gabon star once challenged the Jamaican Olympic Gold medalist to a 30 metre sprint race, something that hasn’t taken place yet, but would surely be an interesting match-up.

According to a study by Mexican club Pachuca, that calculated the top sprint speed over the last year of the players, Aubameyang is the fifth fastest player in the world with a speed of 34.6 kilometres per-hour. Not good for someone who seeks to beat the great Usain Bolt in a 30 metre. In a pure football sense, however, he is a nightmare for the defenders to face.