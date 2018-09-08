5 fastest players in the Premier League right now

Walker has shown tremendous pace so far this season

Though speed isn’t everything in football, it is an important aspect of the game that makes it really interesting. Pacy players are fun to watch, and make the game exciting. They are ones who increase the tempo of the game, and get fans to the edge of their seats.

Some of the fastest footballers in the world at the moment are Leroy Sane, Gareth Bale, Kylian Mbappe, Hector Bellerin, Kyle Walker, Jamie Vardy, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Opta has published the list of top 20 fastest footballers in the Premier League after the first month of action this season. Though there are quite a few familiar names on the list, it did throw a lot of surprises.

Some of the surprise exclusions from the list were Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

Players like Richarlison, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Ben Chilwell, Kevin de Bruyne, Ricardo Pereira, and Leroy Sane made it to the top 20 but failed to get into the top five.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 fastest footballers in the Premier League this season as of now.

#5 Pierre E. Aubameyang, Arsenal

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Speed clocked this season - 34.753 km/h vs Manchester City

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been one of the quickest men in the Premier League this season. The Arsenal striker has started all the games for the Gunners this campaign, and has scored once.

The 29-year-old Gabon international set the ground on fire when he clocked 34.753 km/h against the defending champions Manchester City during the opening week of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Though the Gunners lost the game 2-0 at the Emirates, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was electrifying on the night. However, he wasn’t at his best in front of goal and missed a couple of goal scoring opportunities.

