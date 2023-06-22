5 fastest players in Premier League history

The Premier League has long been renowned for its emphasis on speed and athleticism, with a rich history of fast players who have left spectators in awe.

From the likes of Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo to modern stars such as Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, pace remains a defining attribute for players in the league.

Even in the present day, the Premier League houses some of the fastest players in the world, who consistently showcase their lightning-quick speed, explosive bursts and rapid acceleration on the pitch.

This emphasis on pace adds an electrifying element to the league, thrilling fans and creating unforgettable moments of breathtaking speed and agility.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the fastest players in the history of the Premier League.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 23.36 mph

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is widely recognized for his exceptional defensive qualities, making him one of the top full-backs in the game.

His remarkable speed and athleticism allow him to cover ground quickly and recover defensively, often thwarting opposition attacks with his well-timed tackles and impressive recovery pace.

Wan-Bissaka's defensive prowess, combined with his agility and physicality, make him a formidable presence on the field and a vital asset to his team's defensive stability. He clocked a top speed of 23.36 mph in a game against West Ham on 3 November 2019.

#4 Trezeguet - 23.36 mph

Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Premier League

Former Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is known for his blistering speed, which sets him apart on the field. His lightning-fast pace allows him to leave defenders in his wake, making him a constant threat on the wings.

Trezeguet's quickness not only helps him create scoring opportunities but also enables him to track back and contribute defensively. With his impressive speed, he brought an exciting and dynamic element to Aston Villa's attacking play.

On July 19, he clocked a top speed of 23.36 mph in the Premier League and that's among the fastest-ever recorded speeds in the competition.

#3 Adama Traore - 23.48 mph

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Adama Traore's speed and athleticism make him a true X-factor in games, captivating fans and unsettling opposing defenders. His lightning-fast pace combined with his raw power and agility makes him an extraordinary force on the field.

Traore's ability to effortlessly glide past opponents with his blistering speed creates havoc in defences, often leaving defenders struggling to keep up. His electrifying bursts down the flanks and his ability to take on multiple players make him a game-changer, capable of turning the tide in an instant.

Traore's unparalleled speed and athleticism make him a truly unique and exciting player to watch, injecting a thrilling element into every match he participates in. He clocked a top speed of 23.48 mph in a game against Chelsea on 26 July 2019.

#2 Kyle Walker - 23.49 mph

Manchester City v Burnley: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Kyle Walker has rightfully earned his reputation as one of the fastest players of all time. His incredible speed and explosiveness have made him a standout performer on the football pitch. Walker's rapid acceleration and impressive top speed allow him to cover ground swiftly and outpace opponents effortlessly.

Whether he's making a surging run down the wing or recovering defensively, Walker's blistering pace has consistently left spectators in awe. His remarkable speed, coupled with his agility and athleticism, solidify his status as one of the most formidable speedsters in football history.

It comes as no surprise that Walker has the second-highest top speed ever clocked in the Premier League at 23.49 mph.

#1 Darwin Nunez - 23.61 mph

Liverpool FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Darwin Nunez is one of the most athletic young strikers on the planet. The jet-heeled Uruguayan marksman uses his long legs and an incredible burst of pace to regularly leave defenders in his wake.

Nunez is also deceptively fast for someone his stature. But it still comes as a bit of a surprise that he is one of the fastest players in the history of the Premier League. Nunez clocked a top speed of 23.61 mph whilst playing for Liverpool in a game against West Ham in October 2022.

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_



Speed. Darwin Nunez clocked a top speed of 38km/h vs West Ham, beating Kyle Walker's record of 37.802 km/h in June 2020.Speed. Darwin Nunez clocked a top speed of 38km/h vs West Ham, beating Kyle Walker's record of 37.802 km/h in June 2020. Speed. ⚡️💨 https://t.co/NAHA4xEu5D

