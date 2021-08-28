5 fastest players in the Premier League at the moment

The Premier League is arguably the toughest football league in the world right now and is renowned for its physical style of play.

However, the pace of football in the Premier League can also be relentless. Because fans are excited about the fascinating end-to-end action, teams need to have fast players who can instantly change the direction of the game from one end to the other. As a result, many technically gifted players have failed to adapt to the Premier League.

Fastest players in the Premier League season

Nevertheless, the Premier League has been graced by some of the most skilled players to have ever played the game. However, due to its fast paced nature, the Premier League features a number of fast players who can change the game in the blink of an eye.

On that account, let's take a look at the five fastest players in the Premier League (2021-22) season so far:

(Note- All top speeds from the end of Premier League Gameweek 2 via Daily Mail)

#5 Ismaila Sarr (Watford) - 21.67 mph

Ismaila Sarr has been one of Watford's standout players since arriving from Rennes for a club-record fee of £27 million in 2019. The 23-year-old impressed during his maiden season in the Premier League in 2019-20, scoring five goals and providing six assists. But despite his stellar performances, he was unable to help Watford stave off relegation.

But the Senegalese was brilliant for the Hornets in the Championship last season. He scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 39 games, helping Watford finish second and earn promotion back to the Premier League. His pace and trickery combined with his dribbling skills proved to be a big asset for Watford last season.

Sarr started the new season in similar fashion, scoring on the opening weekend in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa. But apart from that, he also clocked a speed of 21.67 mph, which is the fifth fastest in the Premier League so far. Given his flair and pace on the wings, we would not put it past him to better that before the season ends.

#4 Nathan Tella (Southampton) - 21.75 mph

Former Arsenal academy graduate Nathan Tella moved to Southampton in 2017. He made his debut for the club in the 2019-20 Premier League season at the age of just 20 after coming on as a substitute against Norwich.

He played a bigger part in the 2020-21 season, making 18 appearances in the Premier League, mostly as a substitute, registering a goal and an assist.

Tella has played just 10 minutes of the Saints' opening two Premier League fixtures this season, coming on as a substitute during his side's 3-1 defeat to Everton. But he did manage to get on this list.

He did not change the course of the game but rather posted the fourth fastest sprint speed of the Premier League season. It was clocked at a stunning 21.75 mph.

The youngster did however start in Southampton's 8-0 thrashing of Newport County in the 2nd Round of the EFL Cup. He scored a goal in the game and was a constant threat in the opposition's box.

Saints fans will be hoping that this is just a hint of what the forward can do as he looks to take the next step in his very promising career.

