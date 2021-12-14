5 favorites for La Liga Player of the Season award (2021-22)

If casual football fans were to check in and get an update on what's been going on in La Liga almost halfway through the season, they're in for a surprise. While it's not very surprising that Real Madrid are at the top of the table, the colours on the chasing pack have changed.

Some La Liga giants have struggled this season

La Liga giants like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have struggled early on in the season. The reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have got off to an extremely underwhelming start to their title defence and are currently fourth in the table.

Barcelona's conditions both on and off the pitch are rather poor. The Catalans are languishing at eighth in the table. Both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have an array of top stars in their squad but none of them have truly hit the heights that were expected of them.

Meanwhile, several other players have stepped up to the plate and this year's race for the La Liga Player of the Season Award has some surprise entrants. Without further ado, let's take a look at five favorites for La Liga's most prestigious individual prize.

#5 Juanmi (Real Betis)

CA Osasuna v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last term. Manuel Pellegrini's men have improved upon their performances from last season and are currently third in the table. 28-year-old forward Juanmi has been a standout performer for Real Betis so far this term.

The Spaniard had lost almost the entirety of the 2019-20 season through a foot injury. He didn't feature much in the 2020-21 season either. But he has shown what he is capable of this term.

Juanmi has scored 10 goals and provided an assist in 15 La Liga appearances so far this season. He recently scored a hat-trick against Levante and then scored the only goal in Betis' win over Barcelona.

#4 Oscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano)

Rayo Vallecano v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Freshly promoted Rayo Vallecano have been one of the surprise packages of the 2021-22 La Liga season so far. Like Real Betis, Rayo Vellacano have also beaten Barcelona by a 1-0 scoreline this term. They currently sit sixth in the La Liga table.

Veteran midfielder Oscar Trejo has been a standout performer for Androni Iraola's men. The 33-year-old is a master technician and showcases a number of qualities that we've come to expect from Spain's best footballers.

He is an excellent dribbler, has great vision and passing range, is great at set-pieces and showcases plenty of composure in tough situations. Trejo has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 15 La Liga appearances so far this term.

He is Vallecano's creator-in-chief and nobody has racked up more assists than him in La Liga so far this season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored ⚪️ Vinicius Junior 🆚 Atletico Madrid



🅰️ Assist for Karim Benzema

🅰️ Assist for Marco Asensio



🧙‍♂️ Only Benzema and Oscar Trejo (both 7) have provided more assists than Vinicius Junior (4) in La Liga this season ⚪️ Vinicius Junior 🆚 Atletico Madrid🅰️ Assist for Karim Benzema🅰️ Assist for Marco Asensio🧙‍♂️ Only Benzema and Oscar Trejo (both 7) have provided more assists than Vinicius Junior (4) in La Liga this season

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith