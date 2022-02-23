5 fittest footballers in the world right now (2022)

There has been a renewed focus on fitness regimes and dietary plans in modern-day football. Players enjoy longer careers and play at the peak of their powers for prolonged periods of time in the modern era. Football has also become a very demanding profession for the players of late.

Since the Covid-19 break, footballers have hardly had a chance to catch a break. We had various continental tournaments like Euro 2020, Copa America 2021 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in the summer of 2021 on the back of a grueling season. The 2021-22 campaign started shortly after.

Suffice to say, the schedule is rigorous and it is difficult to keep up with it unless players take care of their fitness immaculately. While most players do enough to keep themselves fit and available over the length of a season, there are a few who are willing to go the extra mile.

This is reflected in their longevity and more evidently in their appearance. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the fittest footballers in the world right now.

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Mason Mount is a tireless footballer. Since breaking onto the first-team setup at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, Mount has become a mainstay in their lineup. The attacking midfielder is a tenacious customer who busts his lungs in every single game he appears.

The Englishman played 54 matches across all competitions for Chelsea in the 2020-21 season. He made a further 15 appearances for the English national side last term. Mount has kicked on in similar fashion this campaign as well and has already made 34 appearances for the Blues in the ongoing season.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Last season Mason Mount was 2nd with most appearances in Europe. Last season Mason Mount was 2nd with most appearances in Europe. https://t.co/GYRRpF2W6U

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo works like a machine and it is widely known that he treats his body like a temple. He takes his diet very seriously and focuses on maintaining a very low body fat percentage and has done so all throughout his illustrious career.

Ronaldo possesses a chiseled physique at the age of 37 has always been focused and determined to maintain a healthy lifestyle. That is the reason behind his longevity and also why he is still world-class at an age where most players would have already hung up their boots.

Ronaldo reportedly takes five 90-minute naps a day and does not believe in the eight-hour sleep cycle myth. He has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Abs workouts before bed!

Personal cryotherapy chamber

🗣 "I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods."

Cheat days: "If not, I get bored!"

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Abs workouts before bed!Personal cryotherapy chamber🗣 "I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods."Cheat days: "If not, I get bored!" 👌 Abs workouts before bed!❄️ Personal cryotherapy chamber🗣 "I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods."✅ Cheat days: "If not, I get bored!"mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

