5 fixtures that could decide the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool

The Premier League title race is heating up between Manchester City and Liverpool. The Citizens recently lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur, blowing their title challenge open. The Anfield outfit are just three points behind City having won their game in hand against Leeds in resounding fashion - a 6-0 demolition.

The 2021/22 Premier League title race could come down to the wire

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been at each other's throats for the last four to five seasons. The 2018-19 season was a classic example of how the Etihad outfit pipped the Merseyside club to the league title by a single point. In fact, the Citizens were trailing that race and ended up winning it in the last three months. The Reds could now hand a similar shock to the reigning champions, who looked to be in cruise control a month ago. But each game shall be pivotal in the Premier League title race hereon in.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 games that could decide the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool this season. (2021-22)

#5 Arsenal vs Liverpool (16th March)

Arsenal v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg

The Reds have been unassible in recent weeks and have had the better of Arsenal for quite a lot of years now. They recently beat them in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and also defeated them 4-0 at Anfield in the league in November.

Luni Sport Gists @lunigists Arsenal vs Liverpool will now take place Wednesday, March 16th.



The Gunners’ blockbuster encounter with the Reds had been due to take place on Saturday 26th February.



The game will be shown live on Sky Sports with a kick-off time of 8:15pm. Arsenal vs Liverpool will now take place Wednesday, March 16th.The Gunners’ blockbuster encounter with the Reds had been due to take place on Saturday 26th February.The game will be shown live on Sky Sports with a kick-off time of 8:15pm. https://t.co/afArhjH9li

To put things into perspective, Arsenal have only defeated Liverpool once in their last 10 league meetings. But it is important to note that the one victory Mikel Arteta did manage was at the Emirates. The Gunners shall host the Reds on the 17th of March and the Spanish manager shall be looking to recreate the heroics from two years ago. Moreover, since being defeated by Liverpool in November, they have won seven out of their last 11 games.

Arsenal took the game to Manchester City a month ago and albeit they lost, it showed their capabilities against the best of the best in England.

#4 Manchester City vs Manchester United (6th March)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

The Manchester derby has always brought a lot of thrills to the Premier League. Regardless of who is in the ascendency of a particular campaign, few can predict the outcome of this one-off match.

Although Tottenham Hotspur are one of the teams that often stump Manchester City, Manchester United are next in line on that list. The Red Devils often turn on the after-burners against their city rivals and shock most fans with their performances. In the last 10 league meetings between them, both have won four times each with two draws. So there is really no separating them. The Old Trafford outfit also shocked the Etihad in the 2017-18 campaign after they came back from 2-0 down to delay Manchester City's title triumph.

Manchester United may be lacking in consistency and quality this season, but they sure know how to defeat the reigning champions in the derby.

