5 fixtures you need to watch this international break

International games might not be your cup of tea, but these are definitely worth a watch.

23 Mar 2017

For the hardcore football fans, international breaks are a menace for various reasons. It’s that friend of yours from school you know you’ll have to meet at some point but don’t really want to, but eventually, meet every time you go to supermarket and are obligated to talk to because your girlfriend told you so.

However, sometimes he comes with gifts, and only then you somehow stop yourself from visibly rolling your eyes. That day has come, and this current international break has come with gifts aplenty. So, here is a list of international fixtures you should put on your calendar.

#5 Netherlands vs Italy – International Friendly

Netherlands vs Italy Date – 28th March

Netherlands vs Italy Timing – 19:45 GMT

Netherlands and Italy are two teams in transition, Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura is a very different manager from Antonio Conte and the players have taken their time to get used to the new manager. However, the Italians still have a very capable side with the ever-present leader Gianluigi Buffon, and the experience of the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele De Rossi and Marco Parolo with the promise of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, and Andrea Belotti.

Netherlands, on the other hand, are going through a rough face under the management of Danny Blind, winning only two of their last six international games, that is, having missed the Euros this year. The squad though will be boosted by the return of form of a Memphis Depay who has been excellent for Lyon since his switch from Manchester United. Matthijs de Ligt, the 17-year-old Ajax defender is a surprise inclusion and might get his first international cap for his country.