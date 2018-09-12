5 amazing football managers who are currently available

Conte vs Wenger - Premier League

The season has just started and many clubs will be on the look out for a new manager as we see the current ones getting sacked. Football is treacherous and nobody's job is guaranteed. Some managers promise trophies to the management but fail to deliver and eventually, they get ousted.

Here are the top five managers who are free and ready to begin their practice again with new clubs.

#5. David Moyes

The Scottish manager has spent most of his career in England with clubs like Sunderland, Everton, Manchester United with the most recent stint at West Ham. Moyes is known for his tactical genius which surely worked with Everton but failed with Manchester United. The irony is that his winning percentage is highest with the Red Devils with whom he won 27 matches out of 51 bringing his victory percentage to 52.94%.

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League

The 55-year-old managed the Hammers's previous season and parted ways at the end of the season only to watch Manuel Pellegrini replace him as manager of the London-based club. Moyes was Everton's manager from 2002 to 2013 and won 218 games out of total 518.

