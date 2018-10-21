×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 football player pairs you probably didn't know had played together

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
204   //    21 Oct 2018, 20:03 IST

George Weah once played for Shaun Wright-Phillips' Man City
George Weah once played for Shaun Wright-Phillips' Man City

Throughout the history of the sport, football players have moved from club to club, rubbing shoulders with one another, gaining experience and knowledge in the process.

We've seen a number of odd pairings like, Marouane Chamakh and Mauricio Pochettino, George Weah and Shaun Wright-Phillips, Ivan Rakitic and Mesut Ozil.

Here we take a look at 5 football players you maybe didn't know had once played together.

#1 Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane
Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane

Our first duo is Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, and Leicester City front-man Jamie Vardy.

While the two players are both in the England squad, they have played together for a club as well.

While Vardy joined The Foxes in 2012, he had the opportunity to play with Kane when the Spurs striker moved to the club on a loan in 2013.

At the start of his career, the Tottenham Hotspur front-man spent time on loan at Leicester City in the Championship.

With The Foxes, Kane made an appearance in Leicester City's Championship play-off semi-final loss to Watford.

While Vardy went on to win a Premier League title in Leicester City's incredible 2015-16 campaign, Kane grew to become one of the most prolific strikers in England.

#2 David Beckham and David Moyes

David Beckham briefly played alongside David Moyes at Preston during a loan stint
David Beckham briefly played alongside David Moyes at Preston during a loan stint

One of the most surprising pairings on the list is Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham, and former Manchester United manager David Moyes.

The duo briefly played alongside one another when Beckham was on loan at Preston in the 1994-95 season.

Beckham's stint at Preston was however marred by injuries, which resulted in him starting only 5 games for the side. Moyes on the other hand, played every single game of the season.

Preston ended up finishing at mid table during that campaign.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Paris Saint-Germain Football Preston North End David Beckham Mauricio Pochettino Football Top 5/Top 10
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 unlikely football pairings: 10 players you didn't know...
RELATED STORY
Which football teams has David Beckham played for?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best players under the age of 23
RELATED STORY
5 football superstars who have picked their Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG set sights on Manchester United superstar
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest scoring teams in Europe this season |...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Football Legends: #1 Gianluigi Buffon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us