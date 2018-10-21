5 football player pairs you probably didn't know had played together

George Weah once played for Shaun Wright-Phillips' Man City

Throughout the history of the sport, football players have moved from club to club, rubbing shoulders with one another, gaining experience and knowledge in the process.

We've seen a number of odd pairings like, Marouane Chamakh and Mauricio Pochettino, George Weah and Shaun Wright-Phillips, Ivan Rakitic and Mesut Ozil.

Here we take a look at 5 football players you maybe didn't know had once played together.

#1 Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane

Our first duo is Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, and Leicester City front-man Jamie Vardy.

While the two players are both in the England squad, they have played together for a club as well.

While Vardy joined The Foxes in 2012, he had the opportunity to play with Kane when the Spurs striker moved to the club on a loan in 2013.

At the start of his career, the Tottenham Hotspur front-man spent time on loan at Leicester City in the Championship.

With The Foxes, Kane made an appearance in Leicester City's Championship play-off semi-final loss to Watford.

While Vardy went on to win a Premier League title in Leicester City's incredible 2015-16 campaign, Kane grew to become one of the most prolific strikers in England.

#2 David Beckham and David Moyes

David Beckham briefly played alongside David Moyes at Preston during a loan stint

One of the most surprising pairings on the list is Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham, and former Manchester United manager David Moyes.

The duo briefly played alongside one another when Beckham was on loan at Preston in the 1994-95 season.

Beckham's stint at Preston was however marred by injuries, which resulted in him starting only 5 games for the side. Moyes on the other hand, played every single game of the season.

Preston ended up finishing at mid table during that campaign.

