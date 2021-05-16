5 football players who had other jobs before turning professional

While every player hopes to thrive in the razzmatazz of the football world, not everyone is successful in doing so. The beautiful game is replete with classic rags-to-riches stories, especially of players who went on to play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

But many players plying their trade below the first division have alternate jobs, as they do not make enough money from playing the game. That is especially true of most players in the second or third tiers of professional football or ones playing non-league football.

There have been several instances of players who have had alternate jobs before they rose up the ranks and tasted success at the top. On that note, let's take a look at five such players, in no particular order:

#5 Charlie Austin (Bricklayer)

Charlie Austin started his career in non-league football in 2006 before moving up the tiers of English football and turning professional three years later.

Before then-Championship side Swindon came calling for his services, Austin was a bricklayer, laying bricks for a living. However, life changed for the better for the then 20-year-old.

The striker went on to play in the English Premier League (with Queens Park Rangers, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion). He was also on the cusp of making his England debut, but that didn't materialize.

STAT (via @opta): Charlie Austin has been involved in 55% of QPR’s 38 goals this season (17 goals, four assists). — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 10, 2015

Nevertheless, it has been quite a journey for the now 31-year-old, who had said after turning professional:

"People ask me: 'Can you explain how you have done it?' But I can't explain it," he says. "I can explain what I'm feeling but I can't explain what has happened. To come from where I have been, to now talk of England ... what can you say? It's unbelievable."

#4 Iain Dowie (Rocket Scientist)

Unlike the other players on this list, Iain Dowie didn't exactly struggle to make ends meet at the start of his professional career. That's because the 90s striker, who racked up over 300 league appearances across various tiers of English football, was a missile scientist.

The now 54-year-old, who began his playing career in non-league football, was sought after by the likes of Chelsea and Sheffield United. He 'rejected' a move to Sheffield as he was offered less than what he was earning from his job as a missile engineer.

#73 Iain Dowie, striker. 1998-2001 31 appearances 2 goals #QPRinthe90s pic.twitter.com/ryRRpj4ajo — QPR in the 90s (@QPR90s) October 5, 2016

Dowie later said in this regard in the Quickly Kevin, Will He Score? podcast:

“Chelsea, Doncaster, Sheffield United and Luton wanted to sign me. It was a case of ‘what do I do?’. Harry Bassett (Sheffield United manager) offered less than what I was being paid at work. I was a missile engineer. I did engineering and did a Masters in mechanical, so that was what I stumbled into."

