5 footballers who should move to a new club to revitalize their careers

It is a common trend these days to see young football players enticed by the prospect of joining big clubs that they dreamed of playing for as a child. They are signed on high-wage contracts, for big transfer fees.

These moves may not work out - for the player or the club - due to the player not playing well, or not fitting into the manager's plans, which results in the player being left on the bench.

These players must decide if they want to continue at their current clubs, earning the large wages that they do, whilst rarely seeing regular playing time on the football pitch. Else, do they give up on their dream of playing for big clubs to move to smaller clubs, where they may play more often, and give themselves a chance to revitalize their careers?

Let's take a look at 5 players who would benefit from a move away from their current clubs, to revitalize their careers:

#5 Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar joined Atletico Madrid in summer 2018 for a massive €70 million, after enjoying three very successful seasons for AS Monaco.

Lemar was one of the key players in a Monaco side that won the French Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2016-17 season.

Lemar has, however, struggled to find his mojo at Atletico, scoring just three goals in 54 appearances for the club. Lemar has been reduced to a bit-part role at Atletico after the club decided to buy Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco last season.

Bayern Munich 'eyeing up loan move for Thomas Lemar'

At 24, Lemar is still young and has his best years ahead of him. He would benefit from a move away from Atletico to a smaller club where he would see more game time. Lemar will also be hoping to make the France Euro 2021 squad, for which he will need to convince France manager Didier Deschamps that he is still a quality player.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is another player who makes our list. Lingard is a product of the Manchester United youth system, but his journey to the Manchester United first-team was anything but direct.

Lingard spent three seasons away on loan in various Championship clubs, before finally earning his call up to the Manchester United squad at the age of 23. Lingard then burst onto the scene at Manchester United, becoming one of their key players over the next few seasons, which earned him a place in England's 2018 World Cup squad.

Lingard has, however, been a shadow of himself in recent seasons, and has struggled to find a place in the United starting XI. At 27, Lingard should be entering the peak of his career, but finds himself a regular fixture on the Manchester United bench.

There have been no official offers for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard

Lingard would benefit with a move to away from Manchester United, to the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace, who have shown an interest in signing Lingard this summer, where he may see regular playing time.