5 football stadiums that turned into ruins after abandonment

Stadiums are places of history which witness famous games and rejoice in the success of their occupants.

@debjyoti17gmail by Debjyoti Samanta Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 12:18 IST

Stadiums play a big role in a team’s success

Football stadiums act as the heart and soul of any football club. From Bournemouth's small and compact Dean Court to Manchester United's gigantic Theatre of Dreams, every stadium has its own charm. Therefore it becomes a sad story when a stadium due to poor maintenance and administration gets converted into a piece of rubble.

In this day of modern football, both players, as well as fans have become used to high standards, which has drastically changed the accepted status quo of stadium management. In the early days, clubs had a single aim: to get as many spectators inside the stadium as possible.

Here is a list of 5 stadiums that after being abandoned turned into ruins due to improper management.

#1 Boothferry Park

Hull City’s Boothferry park in ruins(L)

Boothferry Park was the home of Premier League side Hull City for more than 50 years from 1946-2002 before they moved to the KCOM Stadium. With a capacity of little over 15,000, The Tigers spent most of their time yoyoing between the second and third divisions.

The record attendance at Boothferry Park was 55,019 when Manchester United visited in 1949. The stadium was affectionately known as "Fer Ark" due to the lack of finances for maintenance which meant that only the above letters were illuminated on the large "boothFERry pARK".

Financial Constraints have meant that this historic stadium turned into a rubble before being demolished in 2008, six years after the last match was played.