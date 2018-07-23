5 Football Stars Tipped To Shine In The Upcoming Premier League Season

The 2018 football World Cup has come and gone. What a memorable World Cup it was. It was full of surprises. Some top teams exited the competition early. Certain teams went further than expected. The old guard, footballing superstars, showed a glimmer of what they can do. But this World Cup saw the changing of the old guard. It’s the event where new footballing superstars were born – one in particular. Kylian Mbappé shone in the knockout stages of the World Cup and was instrumental in France lifting the trophy.

Although we’re all still on a bit of a World Cup hangover, it’s time to forget the events of the last couple of months. That’s going to be hard for some, fans and players alike. It’s time for the players to get back to their domestic clubs. Pre-season training is already in full swing.

It’s not long before the Premier League season gets underway. In a few weeks we’ll be getting our weekly dose of Premier League action once again. It’s all gearing up to be an exciting Premier League season. Before the season has even started, experts are tipping Manchester City to go all the way again. It’s hard to see who can take the title from them. Nevertheless, there’ll be a lot of teams challenging. If Leicester winning the title a few years back proved anything, it’s that nothing is impossible.

There have already been a number of changes made by Premier League teams this season. The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are going through a transition period with new coaches at the helm. There have also been a lot of additions to the teams. There’s still time left in the transfer window, so you can expect plenty more chopping and changing.

But there are those that remain an integral part of their teams. There are stars that’ll shine on the pitch no matter who they’re playing for. Their careers may have had peaks and troughs. That’s inevitable when it comes to the life of a pro athlete. But they’re tipped to shine this year.

These are players looking to do something big in the upcoming Premier League season.

#1 GABRIEL JESUS

Jesus will be looking to maintain his impressive record for Man City

The Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus has made quite an impact on the footballing scene during his relatively short career. He’s got a good goal-scoring ratio for Brazil, and the domestic sides he’s played for.

Manchester City recognized there was something about him and he hasn’t let them down. Despite a lacklustre World Cup, Gabriel Jesus would be looking to get back to winning ways, personally on the goal-scoring front, and for Manchester City.

He’s tipped to be one of the Premier League’s leading strikers. If he can stay injury-free and gets more playing time, there’s a good chance he could end the season as the leading scorer.

