5 football TV Series to binge watch during this quarantine

The outbreak of the coronavirus has brought immense tragedy and halted everything including live football.

Let us take a look at five unique series based on the game that can keep the fans in touch with their favourite game.

Bryan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Football around the world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in most of the world being quarantined off with residents of several countries being forced to stay indoors to help fight this virus. If reports are to be believed, it's going to be a long time before things get back to normal and, for the time being, it looks like we all will be restricted to our houses.

That being said, we also know that football around most of the world has been suspended and, as of now, it looks very likely that this season will get scrapped or suspended. With the Euro 2020 also shifted to next summer, football fans around the world are losing their mind at the possibility of no football for the next few months.

These are tough times for everyone but, for a football fan to not be able to watch a LIVE game is a special form of torture. With everyone being restricted to their houses, there is only so much someone can do sitting on their couch.

To keep football on your mind and to distract you from your other problems, here are 5 football TV series to binge watch to give you your daily dose of football during these tough times.

#1. Sunderland 'Til I Die (Netflix)

If you know your footballing history then you know that back in the day Sunderland was a behemoth, having won 6 top-flight titles and 2 FA Cups. Today, however, they play in the third tier of English football and the road to the top flight is a long and winding one. Sunderland suffered back to back relegations in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 season and the passion and love of their fans were certainly tested following their relegations, especially the first one.

Sunderland 'Til I Die is a Netflix original that came out in 2018 and is one of the best rated football documentaries with an 8.2 rating on IMDB. The 8-episode series follows the club's journey in their first season in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

Netflix is already in talks for a second season and this series is a must-watch for any football fan who wants to see just how much love and emotion is involved when you support a football club.

#2. All or Nothing: Manchester City (Prime Video)

Advertisement

Manchester City has been one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League lately and the 2018 documentary, All or Nothing: Manchester City, gives us an inside scoop on how Pep Guardiola and his team went on to win the Premier League title and the League Cup while breaking multiple records that season.

The 8-episode series was narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley and goes into details about what goes into preparing for a match under Guardiola and much more. They interview players, coaching staff, members of the board and take a look at world-leading training facilities at the City Football Academy.

This series is probably one of the best football documentaries with a rating of 8.4 on IMDB. It's the perfect way to pass the time during this quarantine and you get to see what it takes to be Premier League champions.

#3. Take Us Home: Leeds United (Prime Video)

If you don't now Leeds United or their incredible history then you need to delve deep into the annals of world football (and watch this series!). Leeds are one of the greatest clubs ever to have graced English football and their relegation was one of the most talked-about ever with the Whites' now considered English football's famous `fallen giant'.

Take Us Home: Leeds United is a 6-episode documentary and tells us the story of Leeds' first season under Marcelo Bielsa as they narrowly missed out promotion to the Premier League. New owner Andrea Radrizzani had recruited a world-class coach in Bielsa but their last 4 fixtures that season cost them the promotion.

Narrated by Russell Crowe, the documentary also covers the infamous Spygate incident, Leeds United's ultimate loss that cost them promotion and so much more. With a rating of 8.2 on IMDB, this documentary is a must-watch for any football fan who wants to comprehend the agony inherent to the beautiful game.

#4. El corazón de Sergio Ramos (Prime Video)

El corazón de Sergio Ramos or The Heart of Sergio Ramos is not the best-rated documentary out there with IMDB rating it at a low 4.8. However, despite a low rating, football fans will want to watch this given that it is about one of the best defenders in the world.

This 8-episode series follows the life of Ramos during the 2018-19 season match by match and everything that happens in between. This series also features interviews with friends and family, giving us viewers an in-depth and varied look into Ramos' life on and off the pitch.

This was probably not the best season for Ramos to film this documentary considering Real Madrid did not win anything in the 2018-19 season with the Los Blancos winning the Champions League in the previous three seasons. However, it still makes for an intriguing watch.

#5. The English Game (Netflix)

While the series' mentioned above are about a particular team and with one being about just one player, The English Game is a historical sports drama which talks about the origin of the modern game in the country of its birth. This 6-episode miniseries just released and is a Netflix original with a rating of 7.8 on IMDB.

The lead character is Fergus 'Fergie' Suter and he is a real character who was the first person to be paid for playing football professionally. The also details how football become the UK's most beloved sport in the 1800s.

Many football fans would have already watched the series mentioned above but this brand new show released on 20th March 2020 and while it might not be for everyone, the die-hard fans of the game will find it to be a perfect opportunity to see the past of football and how it eventually grew.