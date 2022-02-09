5 football superstars who are class acts both on and off the pitch

Fast cars, fame, lavish houses, and a reckless way of living - a footballer’s lifestyle is often defined by the aforementioned buzzwords. To an extent, most footballers do fit the stereotype. Blinded by fame, they partake in embarrassing activities, some heinous even.

However, not all of our beloved superstars are cut from the same cloth. Some footballers know how to act classy, both on and off the pitch.

Today we will take a look at five footballers who define elegance and generosity. Here are the five classiest footballers who strive to make the world a better place:

Special mention: Juan Mata, Raheem Sterling

#5 Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is one of the most polite players one can find. The centre-back has attempted his fair share of tackles over the course of his career but has never been obnoxious about it.

The German is always quick to apologize for the rough ones, extending a helping hand to get the opposition players back up on their feet.

Football Lovers @Footballoversz Mats hummels so much class Mats hummels so much class 😌 https://t.co/yZOVvdk1Ir

He is a generous and humble soul outside football as well. Hummels thinks about the people less fortunate than him and non-hesitantly helps them out. Apart from taking part in numerous individual charities, the 33-year-old is also a member of Common Goal.

He donates 1 percent of his wages to the charity, which empowers disadvantaged children across the world. If that’s not class, we don’t know what is!

#4 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is one of the most gifted players of this generation. The central midfielder has won it all with his clubs and country, including four Champions League titles and a World Cup.

Known for his effortless gameplay and silk-smooth passing, Kroos exudes class every day on the pitch. And off it, he is nothing short of a knight in shining armor.

The German currently spearheads the charitable foundation, Toni Kroos Stiftung, which aims to help seriously ill children and their families. The Real Madrid No.8 regularly visits his institution to interact with children and auctions off his memorabilia to raise funds.

In 2017, Kroos sold his Spanish Supercopa medal and jersey to help the institution. Earlier, he auctioned the shirt he wore in the Champions League final in Cardiff. It went for a whopping €642,000, leaving Kroos at a loss for words.

KevTalksFootball @KevTalksFootbal @niamhutd Kroos would ABSOLUTELY be worth of lifting Thor's hammer, best midfielder of the current generation, isn't a single midfielder on the planet who has been as consistently top class as him over the last decade. @niamhutd Kroos would ABSOLUTELY be worth of lifting Thor's hammer, best midfielder of the current generation, isn't a single midfielder on the planet who has been as consistently top class as him over the last decade.

When asked why he opened his organization, the 32-year-old said in 2017:

"When I visited a hospital, where there were really sick children, with Real Madrid just before one Christmas, I immediately thought that if I had a charity then I could help these sick children and their families.”

Classy on and off the pitch.

#3 Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Arguably the best player in the world right now, Mohamed Salah, oozes humility and class. The Liverpool forward keeps his head down and does his work, rarely finding himself in the middle of controversy.

He follows his coaches’ instructions to a T and is always prepared to go the extra mile when needed.

Salah’s exemplary behavior is not restricted to the football pitch, of course. Born in Nagrig, Egypt, Salah has always tried to remain true to his roots. He has built a school for women, set up an ambulance service, and has helped his school build a football pitch.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Salah sent food supplies to the city of Basyoun, helping thousands in need. He also donated 50 million Egyptian pounds to the National Cancer Institute in 2020, helping them get the latest equipment for treatment.

#2 Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Marcus Rashford may not be in the best of form right now, but his classiness remains an example to millions of people around the world. He always gives 100 percent for his club and country, avoids rash challenges and pointless bouts, and is a fierce but fair competitor.

The 24-year-old remains humble in victory and gracious in defeat, inspiring all the budding footballers who look up to him.

P.A.I.N @TOTAL_JAAP



Proceeds to mock and abuse rashford when he offers a helping hand to the society or his teammate for a few quick likes.



You can't make this up man Ppl ask " Where TF are good hearted players with discipline and class off the field"Proceeds to mock and abuse rashford when he offers a helping hand to the society or his teammate for a few quick likes.You can't make this up man Ppl ask " Where TF are good hearted players with discipline and class off the field"Proceeds to mock and abuse rashford when he offers a helping hand to the society or his teammate for a few quick likes. You can't make this up man 😭😭 https://t.co/lhcOwkaFJY

Off the pitch, he is an even greater icon. In 2020, he started a high-profile campaign to urge the government to provide free meals to at-risk children across England throughout the pandemic.

It forced Boris Johnson to take his suggestion into consideration and eventually implement it. Last year, Rashford was honored with an MBE for his campaign.

#1 Sadio Mane – Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is the definition of class in the world of football. The Senegalese star fights for every single ball on the pitch and has often been penalized for it.

However, behind his challenges, there is always the indomitable desire to help his team and his teammates. Even when something does not go his way, he rarely throws a tantrum and remains graceful even in defeat.

When he wins, he exhibits humility, consoling his rivals even before joining his team in celebration.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball 🏻



Class act on and off the field.



#SadioMane #AFCON While Sadio Mane was being treated for concussion in a hospital, he paid the bill for a child with life-threatening injuries whose family couldn't afford the hospital bill.Class act on and off the field. While Sadio Mane was being treated for concussion in a hospital, he paid the bill for a child with life-threatening injuries whose family couldn't afford the hospital bill. 🙌🏻Class act on and off the field. 🇸🇳❤️#SadioMane #AFCON https://t.co/mVEPtvxtRI

Mane, who recently led Senegal to AFCON glory at the expense of Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, backed his Liverpool teammate to win the tournament in 2023.

If that was not enough of an example of his big-heartedness, he also footed the bill for a child while being treated for concussion himself. Mane reportedly paid CFA 400,000 to the Cameroonian hospital for the treatment of the severely-injured child.

Edited by Samya Majumdar