5 footballers you wouldn’t believe won the Premier League

The Premier League is arguably the most popular and competitive league in the world of club football, and it stands tall in terms of quality and quantity of the matches. Every weekend, fans from all around the world flock in front of their TVs, digital devices, and to the stadiums to watch the exciting and tantalizing matches.

The Premier League also has its perennial top four and top six clubs. However, the league has become more competitive than ever. Every weekend throws a few surprise results to the extent that the term 'upset' is no longer applicable for the Premier League.

When fans talk about title winners, there are some huge names from the bygone past and the present era. Ryan Giggs, Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry are some of the biggest names from the former era to have won the league. The modern era has some sensational players, including Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, and Mohamed Salah, who have won the league winners' medal at least once.

5 surprise winners of the Premier League title

While there are always more recognizable names, the Premier League winners also include some names that will surprise the fans. This could be because of their not so prominent stature in world football or since they are forgotten so easily. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at five such footballers:

#5 Tim Sherwood

Tim Sherwood during his days at Blackburn

Tim Sherwood may not have found much success in his short tenure as manager, but he was a footballer of prominence in his playing days. Sherwood played a significant role in Blackburn Rovers' Premier League title win in 1994-95.

He was one of Kenny Dalglish's earliest signings at Blackburn Rovers. It wasn't a smooth start for the midfielder, but he soon settled into the team. He even became captain of the side post Blackburn's promotion to the Premier League.

Under Sherwood's captaincy, Blackburn won the Premier League after finishing second in 1993-94. In their title-winning campaign in 1994-95, Sherwood made 38 appearances and chipped in with six goals to make a memorable campaign for him and Blackburn Rovers as a whole.

#4 Geremi

Chelsea v Bolton Wanderers

Geremi has a trophy cabinet that many footballers will look at in envy. The Cameroonian international was a highly versatile footballer who could operate in several defensive positions. He won one La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles while playing for Real Madrid. However, it was for Chelsea where he won not one but two Premier League winners' medals.

An impressive Confederations Cup resulted in Geremi transferring to Chelsea from Real Madrid. He had a decent first season at the London club, where he made 25 league appearances.

The midfielder was shifted to an unnatural right-back position under Jose Mourinho. Mourinho, however, holds Geremi in high regard for his willingness to play for the team and being the perfect team-man.

Geremi's sacrifices were not in vain as Chelsea became champions back-to-back in 2005-06 and 2006-07. He played his part to perfection in those campaigns, but is certainly not remembered as much.

