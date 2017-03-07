5 footballers who could play Logan

Hugh Jackman has once and for all hung up his claws from playing the role of Wolverine.

07 Mar 2017

Logan aka, the Wolverine is not just a popular mutant from the X-Men universe but also one of Marvel’s most iconic comic-book characters. It's been seventeen years since Hugh Jackman first pulled out his claws on the big screen as the legendary Logan and is said to bid farewell to the role which brought him global recognition.

Fans of the X-Men character will definitely be disappointed with the Australian’s decision to move on from the role of Logan just as he came up with the best Wolverine movie till date. But at the same time, fans will cherish and celebrate seventeen years of what is one of the best portrayed comic book character roles on 70mm. Jackman’s departure from the role of Logan clears the way for another actor to take up the vicious adamantium claw yielding mutant.

Let’s take a look at five footballers who could best portray the role of Logan.

#5 Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand is currently a pundit

The former Manchester United centre-back was one of the most intimidating footballers the Premier League has ever seen. His fearlessness combined with his huge size made attackers think twice before crossing paths him, something similar to Logan, aka the Wolverine.

Despite retiring from professional football, Ferdinand still manages to be as fit as ever, just like the immortal Logan. Even at 38 years of age, the Englishman looks like he can step onto the field to play in the Premier League. Rio Ferdinand’s relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson mirrors that of Charles Xavier and Logan as the former Manchester United manager could always depend on his experienced centre-back when his team (X-Men) was in trouble.