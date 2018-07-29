5 footballers who look like cartoon characters

Mbappe and Cavani have their doppelgangers in the cartoon world!

If you are a football fan, you can be categorized into two groups now. Either your club did well in the transfer window and you can't wait for the season to start or your beloved team hasn't signed anyone who would make the squad better and you are biting your nails while you hope for some new arrivals in the last few days.

With the regular club football around two weeks away from us, the first category of fans has a lot of time to kill. On the other hand, the second group needs to distract themselves with something before they start biting their toenails (yes, it is gross but there are people that desperate).

So to satisfy all of you, here is an interesting list of five players who look like famous cartoon characters:

#5 Vincent Kompany - Megamind

Is it only me?

First up on the list is Manchester City and Belgium captain Vincent Kompany. His lookalike - Megamind from the animated movie named the same.

The 32-year-old centre back shares more than a few features with the supervillain-turned-superhero. From the comparatively larger heads to the broad foreheads to the tapered jaws, please don't tell me they don't look similar.

Vincent Kompany looks like megamind — Dhruv Visvanath (@mrdhruvv) February 12, 2011

See, I am not the only one.

Apart from their physical similarities, they also have something else in common - challenges. Megamind liked challenges so much that after defeating his counterpart Metro Man, he went to extent of creating a new superhero just so that he has someone to compete with.

Kompany, on the other hand, is the skipper of the Manchester City side, who challenged and won the Premier League title last season. The former Anderlecht defender also doesn't back down from stopping any of the attackers that come his way.

Considering all that, it might be safe to say that Kompany is the real-life Megamind.

1 / 5 NEXT